When it comes to on-trend nail art, uniquely artful designs — like tortoiseshell prints or mirror-like chromatic finishes — are forever evolving and seemingly becoming more intricate by the day.

And while a few solid nail polish color trends are having their main character moment too (like the “black nail theory,” for one), French manicures are widely considered a staple that looks classic and crisp, no matter the season.

Selena Gomez is known to experiment with her nails on the regular, but her most recent manicure proves that white French tips are always a vibe.

Selena’s Classic French Tips

On Nov. 19, Gomez and Rema accepted the 2023 Top Afrobeats Song Billboard Music Award for their collaborative single “Calm Down” and sent in their own personal acceptance speeches. Proudly holding her award, Gomez flashed her fresh white-tipped French manicure painted on her coffin-shaped nails.

Gomez’s manicurist Tom Bachik, who frequently works with the Rare Beauty founder and other A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie, opted for a low-key nail moment that still looked all things elegant and chic.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez looked radiant in a crochet halter dress, made all the more playful with vivid floral adornments. Her espresso brunette hair was pulled back into a half-up hairstyle by Marissa Marino, and her bronzed glam was created by makeup artist Melissa Murdick.

Her Typical Mani M.O.

While Gomez is a clear fan of some Frenchies, along with the similar “American manicure,” which features a softer cream in lieu of the typical white polish shade, she more often than not goes for bright colors.

For her recent birthday in late July, the multi-hyphenate painted her long nails in a Barbicore shade of bright pink. Before that, she rocked a sweet buttercup yellow set, along with some Skittle mani art in every color of the rainbow.

The Return Of A ’90s Classic

For quite some time now, French manicures have officially dropped their “cheugy” reputation and have been making a major comeback, especially amongst the Hollywood elite. Alongside Gomez, other names of note who have worn the look include Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Ice Spice, and countless others.

French tips were previously a staple throughout the 1990s, with some of the biggest idols at the time — such as Pamela Anderson — obsessed with the look. As for some other ’90s nail design trends that are everywhere today? Metallic polish, bright red colors, and understated coats of clear polish top the list.