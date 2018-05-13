Whether you’re looking for a fun throwback or the perfect girls’ night movie, there are plenty of options when it comes to good girl movies on Netflix. Sometimes it can seem like too many if you’re not sure what to watch. From original movies like Ibiza and Someone Great (each a lively celebration of friendship) to modern coming-of-age classics (like Lady Bird and The Edge of Seventeen), nostalgic tearjerkers (looking at you, My Girl), and so many more, the streamer offers an enormous variety to women who are looking for films that are empowering, thought-provoking, or just plain fun to watch. Of course, these days, the impressive selection provides the perfect escape if you’re unwinding inside and to beat the late-summer heat.

So, where do you begin? Fortunately, you don’t need to spend all of your time scrolling for the perfect pick to settle in with. Here’s a list of some of the many must-watch movies available on the streaming platform now, rom-coms, twisty thrillers, psychological dramas, new releases, and all. So get ready to kick back and relax with this eclectic mix of movies because you deserve to watch something worthwhile.

Velvet Buzzsaw Claudette Barius/Netflix This stylish art-world satire provides a playful blend of horror and humor. It also features a star-studded cast that’s at their wacky best, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, and Zawe Ashton. At the heart of Velvet Buzzsaw is a sinister curse that plagues the purveyors of a dead man’s paintings, but the film’s portrayal of powerful women (and a script that totally passes the Bechdel Test, as Vice points out) takes it to the next level, making it one of the most refreshing Netflix originals available on the streamer.

Lady Bird Though Lady Bird might pull several elements from writer-director Greta Gerwig’s real-life experience (like its early-aughts setting in Sacramento, California), its story is filled with universal themes many women can understand. Friendship, finding oneself, and navigating the growing pains that come with being a teenager are all explored in this acclaimed film. Saoirse Ronan’s Lady Bird is in her final year of high school, which is defined by moments both hilarious and heartbreaking and a tricky relationship with the mom who’s (sort of) there for it all.

I Care A Lot Rosamund Pike brought home a Golden Globe for her performance as I Care a Lot’s Marla, a con artist who steals from elderly people, making this a must-see for fans of Gone Girl and its twisted, edgy villainy. As costume designer Deborah Newhall told Bustle, Marla’s sartorial choices are as significant to the story as her schemes. When Marla picks up her charge to take her to an assisted living facility, for example, she dons a cheery yellow suit and “has the look of flowers arriving at the door on a summer morning,” Newhall explains. “She is there to do a terrible thing but wears her nonthreatening work ‘disguise’ and quickly disarms Jennifer.”

The Edge Of Seventeen From Dickinson to the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+, Hailee Steinfeld is having a moment. Then again, the entire last decade has sort of been her moment, too. Her Golden Globe-nominated turn as Nadine, a teenager struggling with her friends, family, and love life, helped make The Edge of Seventeen one of the most refreshing recent coming-of-age films. As writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig told Bustle in 2016, “[Hailee] is so phenomenal. She is such a talent that there were times when I would sit at the monitor and fall back in my chair with my mouth open because I couldn’t believe how she could execute these moments... You kind of want to get out of the way and just let her do her thing.”

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Netflix “Boys” may be in the title, but this beloved film (turned trilogy) is one of the best girl movies on Netflix. Lara Jean’s budding romance with Peter Kavinsky is sweet yet secondary to the foundational relationships our daydreaming protagonist has with her family. Playing Lara Jean was a “dream come true” for Lana Condor, who talked to Bustle about her role upon the film’s 2018 release. “Playing Lara Jean is the greatest gift that I could ask for as an actor... as an Asian American actress, for sure," she said.

What A Girl Wants Perhaps not surprisingly, Netflix is home to some serious throwbacks, and 2003’s What a Girl Wants is among the many fun gems to rediscover (or perhaps enjoy for the first time!). Amanda Bynes stars as Daphne, a teenager who travels to the United Kingdom to meet her dad, an aristocrat who had no idea she even existed until now.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga Fans of the Mamma Mia movies — and musicals in general, really — might find a new favorite film in Eurovision, which stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of best friends who hope to make their hometown of Húsavík, Iceland, proud in the international song contest. The plucky performers and their fellow competitors sing plenty of songs that are sure to get stuck in your head — but even more lasting are the hilarious film’s themes of home, love, and identity.

Ibiza Aleksandar Letic/Netflix A trio of hilarious women — Phoebe Robinson, Gillian Jacobs, and Vanessa Bayer — help make Ibiza a must-see summer movie. Jacobs' character, Harper, embarks on a business trip, but things turn into more of a bachelorette-style weekend when her best friends decide to tag along for the ride. If you're looking for a lighthearted, laugh-out-loud movie, this could be just the right fit.

Gunpowder Milkshake The star-studded cast of Gunpowder Milkshake, which includes Karen Gillan, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Lena Headey, plays a group of powerful assassins with a tricky past. But nestled among all the thrilling action and stylized fight sequences is a sweet theme of found family. It makes the perfect girls’ night movie when the vibes call for something totally fun and chaotic.

My Girl If your perfect movie night is more of a cry-it-out situation, My Girl has to be on your list. The classic ’90s film follows a young, pre-Veep Anna Chlumsky as Vada, a girl who deals with grief and growing up alongside her funeral director dad, best friend Thomas, and a new confidante in the form of an unconventional makeup artist. The best part? You can now find both My Girl movies on Netflix, as they just debuted in August.

Someone Great Sarah Shatz/Netflix Breakups, significant career changes, and moving across the country from the city you know and love? Pretty hard — but made a little easier when you’re surrounded by good friends. In Someone Great, a trio of best friends (played by Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, and Brittany Snow) help each other through a cathartic, chaotic night in New York. If you’re looking for more friendship-focused movies like Ibiza, this is it.

When We First Met When We First Met is Netflix's take on the "manic pixie dream girl" trope, and it's worth watching if you haven't seen it yet. Adam DeVine plays Noah, a guy who becomes obsessed with a woman after spending just one night with her. Luckily, a series of time-traveling mishaps (yes, really) leads him to change his mindset for the better.