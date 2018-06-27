If you love a good rom-com and are sick of watching How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days every time it airs on TV (which is a lot), then Netflix has you covered. There are loads of Netflix Original romance movies that will reaffirm your belief in love or just give you that lovely sweet and sappy feeling. That's right, there is no shortage of rom-coms, dark romance movies, teen love stories, and romances involving both Christmas and princes on the streaming service.

The genre has proven so popular on the streaming service that Netflix has increased production of original rom-coms and other romantic fare in recent years. From franchises like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Kissing Booth, to standalone features like The Incredible Jessica James and Set It Up, to arranged marriage movies like Ali’s Wedding and Love Per Square Foot, Netflix has every kind of romance movie covered.

And with more romantic releases already scheduled through the rest of the year, Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down. But here are the 19 best movies to watch on Netflix for whenever you need your romance fix.

1. Set It Up

One of Netflix’s best rom-coms, Set It Up is about two mistreated assistants (Zoey Deutch and Glenn Powell) who decide to set up their bosses (Lucy Lui and Taye Diggs). Do they find love themselves on the way? There's only one way to know.

2. The Kissing Booth

The concept is pretty simple in this teen romance: A girl (Joey King) starts dating her best friend's brother even though he's supposed to be off limits. A lot of hiding under beds and hijinks ensue.

3. Always Be My Maybe

An absolute treat from start to finish, Always Be My Maybe is about two childhood best friends, Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park), who grow up and grow apart only to reconnect after a chance encounter 16 years later. It’s heartfelt, hilarious, and features the best Keanu Reeves cameo of any movie ever. —Sadie Gennis

4. Alex Strangelove

Another teen romance, Alex Strangelove follows a high school boy with a seemingly perfect life and girlfriend, who is surprised when he develops a crush on a guy he meets.

5. The Half Of It

This lose take on Cyrano de Bergerac finds shy Ellie (Leah Lewis) helping jock Paul (Daniel Diemer) write love letters to woo classmate Aster (Alexxis Lemire). Only, while pretending to be Paul, Ellie develops strong feelings for Aster as well in this sweet coming-of-age dramedy. —Sadie Gennis

6. Ali's Wedding

Ali's Wedding is based on a true story about a Muslim man who falls in love with a woman, despite already being promised to wed another. The film speaks to universal truths about what it’s like when you fall in love and the weight of wanting to live up to your family’s expectations.

7. When We First Met

After Noah (Adam Devine) hooks up with Avery (Alexandra Daddario), he’s disappointed when they wind up becoming friends instead of something more. In order to figure out what went wrong, he tries to find out via — get this — time travel.

8. The Incredible Jessica James

Jessica (Jessica Williams) and Boone (Chris O'Dowd) meet on a blind date after both coming out of other relationships. When they find out that they each stalk their exes on social media, they decide to stalk each other's ex instead to help with their obsession with checking in.

9. I Am Not An Easy Man

In this French movie, a chauvinist hits his head on a lamppost and wakes up in a matriarchy. This satirical rom-com milks its gender-reversal premise for every possible laugh.

10. Our Souls At Night

Two widowed neighbors (Robert Redford and Jane Fonda) miss having someone to sleep with at night and end up in the same bed. At first it's not romantic, but before long things start heating up.

11. Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

This movie, starring Shannon Purser, is yet another loose retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac set in high school. It follows an unpopular teen who joins forces with a popular girl to win over her secret crush.

12. Happy Anniversary

On their three-year anniversary, a couple (Noël Wells and Ben Schwartz) decide whether they should stick together or split up. By exploring a relationship beyond the meet-cute, honeymoon phase, Happy Anniversary provides a unique and emotionally grounded addition to the romance genre.

13. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

This incredibly charming historical romance follows London-based writer Juliet (Lily James), who decides to visit the secluded isle of Guernsey after exchanging letters with a resident Dawsey (Michiel Huisman). Though the film explores what it was like to live on Guernsey while occupied by German forces during World War II, the movie remains perfect comfort viewing with an ensemble of lovable characters and a central romance that will leave you swooning. —Sadie Gennis

14. Irreplaceable You

When Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is diagnosed with terminal cancer, she sets out to find a new girlfriend for her fiancé, Sam (Michiel Huisman). And though this one has a really dark premise, it still has some comedic elements.

15. A Christmas Prince

Meanwhile, this one does not have a dark premise at all! A Christmas Prince is about a reporter who winds up going undercover to write about a foreign prince during Christmas. Obviously, they fall in love, and their romance is delightful to watch.

16. To All The Boys I've Loved Before

To All The Boys I've Loved Before is based on the first novel in Jenny Han’s beloved YA book trilogy. It shows what happens when a teen's (Lana Condor) secret love letters to her crushes are accidentally delivered to them. If you haven’t seen it or the two sequel films already, what are you doing? And even if you have, this movie is well worth revisiting.

17. The Climb

The Climb is a French movie loosely based on a true story that follows a man who decides to climb Mount Everest to express his love. Guess that's one way to do it.

18. Love Per Square Foot

Two people enter a marriage of convenience in order to be able to purchase a home together in Mumbai because they can't afford to do so on their own. Could living in and co-owning the same house possibly lead to something more romantic? (Yes, of course it can!)

19. Elisa & Marcela

This film tells the true story of Elisa Sanchez Loriga and Marcela Gracia Ibeas, who became the first same-sex couple to get married in Spain after they successfully tricked a priest into wedding them in 1901.