Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Has The Funniest Response To Being A “Nepo Baby”

The nepo baby conversation continues. On Dec. 19, New York Magazine released its cover story on Hollywood’s web of nepo babies, short for nepotism babies, also known as children of celebrities, and sent the internet into a tizzy. The exhaustive taxonomy includes Maya Hawke, Dakota Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Maude Apatow, among many, many others, and a few namechecked legacies are clapping back at the tag.

Lily Allen, daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, rejected the idea that she had it easy growing up. She took to Twitter to say that nepo babies are “starved of…basic things in childhood.” Lily Collins, the Emily in Paris, who happens to be the daughter of musician Phil Collins, also previously rejected the moniker saying she didn’t think her last name gave her a “free pass.”

But not all responses are defensive. One of Hollywood’s offspring is getting cheeky with the term. Actor Eve Hewson, daughter of one-named rockstar Bono, took to Twitter to join in on the discourse. The star of the Netflix thriller Behind Her Eyes wrote, “Gonna get Nepo Baby tattooed on my a**.”

In a funny follow-up tweet, Hewson, who currently stars in the Apple TV+ show Bad Sisters, wrote, “Actually pretty devastated i’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE.”

She then proceeded to joke about getting tagged a “nepo baby” as her new measure of success for the next year. “2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby.”

Jokingly, she replied to her own public declaration, “Wait sh*t I thought this was my Notes app.”

It ended well for the Behind the Eyes actor after discovering that she was, in fact, included in New York Magazine’s nepo baby coverage. When a Twitter user pointed out the section where she’s included, the actor replied with “HOLY FORK,” and retweeted the post with the caption, “I HAVE JUST BEEN MADE AWARE I HIT MY 2023 GOALS AND IT’S STILL 2022.”

Her “accomplishment” can be found in Vulture’s coverage of the “Hollywood Nepo-Verse.” Hewson appears in the “Musicians who raised actors” graph, alongside other actors with musician parents like Tracee Ellis Ross, Liv Tyler, and Jake Bongiovi, children of Diana Ross, Steven Tyler, and Jon Bon Jovi respectively.

Seemingly bolstered by this newfound sense of belonging, hours later, Hewson posed a Halloween costume idea inspired by the magazine’s cover art. “Omg please can all the Nepo babies unite and dress up as giant babies for Halloween,” Hewson tweeted.

The 31-year-old actor ended her series of tweets perfectly: with a gif of the original nepo baby, Mean Girls’ Gretchen Wieners, Toaster Strudel heiress.