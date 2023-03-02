Jenna Ortega And The Weeknd Are Officially Collaborating

2023 is going to be yet another big year for Jenna Ortega. Wednesday has been renewed for a second season, Scream 6 is set to hit screens in March, and it’s now been announced that Ortega is set to star in another high-profile project. According to Deadline, the actor will be starring alongside The Banshees Of Inisherin’s Barry Keoghan in a new project based on an original idea from The Weeknd, who recently became the first artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners recently.

Directed by Waves’ Trey Edward Shults, who co-wrote the script with the musician, the film will also see Ortega double up as executive producer, too. According to Deadline, The Weeknd “has been developing the project for some time and in recent months came to Shults about directing it.” The outlet said that Ortega and Keoghan “both made it clear they wanted this as their next project and following their commitments, the film was a go.”

Keoghan is currently working on Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn, starring Carey Mulligan, Rosamund Pike, and Jacob Elordi. He’ll also be acting alongside Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Master Of The Air, which follows the actions of the Eighth Air Force of the United States Army Air Forces in WWII.

It’s unclear when filming will begin on The Weeknd’s latest project, but this year is also a busy one for “Take My Breath” hitmaker. The pop star is also starring in the highly-talked-about HBO series The Idol, co-created by the singer and longtime collaborator Reza Fahim, as well as Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Starring Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Jennie from BLACKPINK, and Dan Levy, HBO has described the show as “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood.”