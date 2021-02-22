Mila Kunis’ New Netflix Film Is Like 13 Going On 30 Meets Serial

Between appearing in Cheetos' Super Bowl commercial with her husband Ashton Kutcher and starring in Breaking News in Yuba County alongside Allison Janney, Mila Kunis is already having a busy 2021. To top it all off, she just landed another starring role in Netflix's upcoming movie, Luckiest Girl Alive. Per Deadline, the film is based on the 2015 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by author Jessica Knoll.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is set to play Ani FaNelli, an ultra-clever, well-dressed New York-based woman who appears to have it all: her dream magazine job and a beautiful wedding on the horizon. But then she encounters a true crime documentarian in search of her perspective on an alarming incident that occurred during her teen years as a student at the prestigious, private Bradley School. Her seemingly picture-perfect life is disrupted as she's forced to revisit the dark event and uncover secrets from her past. Based on the provided synopsis, this adaptation sounds like your favorite magazine editor movie (hello, 13 Going on 30) meets nonfiction investigative journalism (looking at you, Serial).

Other notable figures attached to the film include executive producer and director of The Handmaid's Tale, Mike Barker, set to direct, and author Knoll, who will adapt the screenplay. Producers include Kunis for Orchard Film Productions, Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart, and Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for Made Up Stories, as well as executive producers Knoll, Lisa Sterbakov of Orchard Film Productions, Shayne Fiske Goldner of Picturestart, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories.

Per Variety, Knolls' original novel was acquired for adaptation by Feig and Papandrea prior to publication in 2015. Since its release the following year, Luckiest Girl Alive has sold over a million copies worldwide. A trailer for the new movie will likely follow in the coming months.