25 Shows & Movies On Netflix You’ll Love If You’re Obsessed With Rom-Coms

Sometimes, all you want to do is leave your troubles behind and fall into the slightly unrealistic world of romantic comedies. From first dates gone adorably awry to beautiful love stories that would never work out in real life, rom-coms are often just what you need when you want to watch something touching yet fun. If that sounds good right about now, then you'll definitely want to check out the seemingly endless list of rom-coms on Netflix, all of which are currently streaming for your viewing pleasure.

First up, we have many a romantic comedy in the form of addictive shows, such as New Girl, Jane The Virgin, and Love. These shows and others touch on the ups and downs of relationships, but they somehow manage to remain light, funny, and very watchable.

There are also plenty of movies, whether you're looking for a classic film, a modern day love story, or a dating saga with a twist. Netflix has a bunch of classics, such as My Best Friends Wedding and She’s Gotta Have It, as well as newer obsessions, like Someone Great and the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy. Whichever type of rom-com you're in the mood for, you're bound to find one to love.

1 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' After writing secret love letters to all her crushes, Lara Jean discovers that they've all been mailed out, and now everyone at her high school knows who she has crushes on. This movie is basically every teen's worst nightmare, but it is also a love story for the ages. Most importantly, it brought us the always charming and adorable Peter Kavinsky.

2 'She's Gotta Have It' Spike Lee's breakout film follows carefree artist Nola Darling as she juggles three different suitors. Darling just can't seem to make up her mind and commit, but instead of villainizing her, She's Gotta Have It celebrates her pursuit of sexual liberation and personal freedom. She is a force of nature and isn't afraid to show it. Plus, the shots of Brooklyn in the '80s are unbeatable.

3 'New Girl' When you live with your on-again off-again boyfriend in a big, loft apartment — with a bunch of other hilarious roommates — it pretty much guarantees you'll have romantic and comical interactions. Jess, played by Zooey Deschanel and Nick, played by the lovable Jack Johnson, have unbelievable chemistry, and you sort of have no choice but to root for their off-kilter relationship to work out. If for no other reason, watch it for the Schmidt quotes.

4 'Jane The Virgin' Jane is a young, devout Catholic woman who discovers she has been accidentally artificially inseminated after going in for a routine check up. Starring Gina Rodriquez, this is a series everyone needs to see at least once. It's especially perfect for anyone who loves to curl up in bed with a cheesy romance novel or is an avid watcher of telenovelas.

5 'Love' This series, created by Judd Apatow, follows a nice guy and a "wild-child" girl as they navigate their way through, well, love. With humiliating moments and meaningful discussions about commitment, it ends up being an "excruciatingly honest take on modern relationships," according to Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'Friends From College' A group of Harvard grads are about to turn 40, and they aren't sure how to handle it. Some of them are doing well, and others seem to be doing well on the surface but are (relatable) messes in reality. In this series they're forced to face former flames, old friendships, and complicated situations — while somehow still balancing the reality of adult life. Cue comedy and relationship drama.

7 'Set It Up' Harper and Charlie are two overworked twenty-somethings who spend their days being treated poorly by two horrible bosses. In order to free themselves, "they concoct a plan to lure their bosses into a faux-romance," according to Rotten Tomatoes, with the goal of having more free time. Then they end up getting entangled themselves in the midst of all the plotting and planning.

8 'The Incredible Jessica James' This movie is about Jessica James, an aspiring NYC playwright who strikes up a friendship with an equally heartbroken guy while they both recover from their breakups. Together, they try to figure out how to live in a world as single people and not be totally miserable. Jessica Williams, former senior correspondent of The Daily Show, shines in this series.

9 'Gilmore Girls' If you're in the mood to watch Rory and Lorelai Gilmore in all sorts of mixups with family, friends, and love interests, then you're in luck. All seven seasons are currently on Netflix, and many would argue that Gilmore Girls has some of the best romantic interests of all time. Dean will melt your heart, Jess will destroy it, and Logan could woo anyone with a pulse.

10 'The Half of It' In order to make some extra cash on the side, a nerdy high school girl agrees to write a love letter to the crush of her school's most eligible bachelor. But then she begins to fall for his crush and must figure out how to balance his friendship and navigate her newfound feelings. The Half of It really captures the messy tenderness of high school romance.

11 'Like Father' After being brutally left at the altar, a workaholic woman decides to go on her honeymoon anyway. But instead of her husband, she brings her overachieving father. While on vacation, the two are forced to face how their busy schedules may have impacted their relationships — and their lives. It is sweet, strange, and filled with father-daughter bonding.

12 'Alex Strangelove' This movie tells the story of a well-rounded high school senior named Alex Trulove and his girlfriend. As it goes with many teenage boy coming-of-age stories, Alex is obsessed with losing his virginity ASAP. But things take a turn when he meets an intriguing (and attractive) guy named Elliot.

13 'Love Actually' Many movies have tried to emulate the magic of this all-star ensemble cast, but Love Actually continues to reign supreme. The film follows a few different love stories: a couple who fall for each other despite a major language barrier, a middle-aged pair whose passion has died out, a young boy in love for the very first time, and more. If nothing else, watch for Hugh Grant's impeccable comedic timing.

14 'Seriously Single' There is nothing more alluring (and objectively unproductive) than stalking your ex's on Instagram. We know it only makes us feel worse, yet we do it anyway. That is the recurring issue in Seriously Single, a South African film that follows social media mogul Dineo who just can't stop checking up on her ex-lovers life online, all while her carefree bestie urges her to embrace life as a single lady on the town.

15 'The Prince & Me' While balancing med school and her job at a restaurant, Paige starts to fall for Eddie, a wealthy Danish exchange student who has clearly never worked a day in his life. At first, she is unimpressed with his aloofness. Then she finds out that a lot of his quirks are due to the fact that he is a real life prince, soon to inherit the throne of Denmark. But is the royal life for her?

16 'The Kissing Booth' Elle Evans is a high school student who's never been kissed. In order to solve the problem, she decides to set up a "kissing booth" at the Spring Carnival, where "she unexpectedly finds herself locking lips with her secret crush," according to Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, he's not just any guy but the ultimate "bad boy" at school, which forces her to question her values.

17 'Mystic Pizza' Set in a small fishing town, we follow three longtime friends who spend their time working in a pizza parlor and trying to find love. It's one of Julia Roberts's best rom-coms from her early years. Roberts shines as Daisy, the most chaotic friend of the group, who at one point dumps an entire barrel of gasoline in a man's car after seeing him walking with another woman.

18 'Someone Great' This drunken gem follows three friends on a big girls night out after one of them gets dumped. If you have ever totally romanticized a relationship that was not working, Someone Great is a reminder that sometimes all you need are friends and your own righteous ambition to keep you going. Plus, the movie has some bangers on the soundtrack, namely Lizzo's anthem "Truth Hurts."

19 'No Strings Attached' The prospect of being able to have a bunch of sex without getting messy feelings involved is extremely alluring, but it often does not work out that well. In this film, we follow two friends with benefits as they try to deny their obvious feelings for one another. Ashton Kutcher's charming smile plus Natalie Portman's no bullshit attitude make No Strings Attached a tried and true rom-com.

20 'About Time' If you could travel back in time and redo all your first times with someone until they were absolutely perfect, would you? This tender film follows Tim, played by the adorable Domhnall Gleeson, after his father informs him totally out of the blue that the men in his family can travel through time. Like any 21-year-old boy, he uses this skill to land himself a girlfriend, but he discovers that not even magical powers can shield you from life's most difficult days.

21 'Always Be My Maybe' We all have those people that you have known your whole life and could possibly be your soulmate but life always somehow gets in the way. Well, comedian Ali Wong wrote all about that in Always Be My Maybe, a film about childhood sweethearts who don't speak for 15 years, only to run into each other in San Francisco. Then they have to see if they can make it work.

22 'Lady Bird' Greta Gerwig really nailed this coming-of-age masterpiece. Set in Sacramento, the film follows Ladybird, a spirited young woman as she navigates high school theatre, first loves, and tragic heartbreaks. There is definitely a lot of tender romance here, but it is also a really moving mother-daughter story, filled with little moments that will make you wish you were nicer to your mom in high school.

23 'Love Wedding Repeat' Weddings are always chaotic — but especially so when angry ex-lovers, uninvited guests, and smothering family members are all seemingly working together to ruin a perfectly good celebration. In Love Wedding Repeat, we watch a frazzled Jack try (and fail) to ensure his little sister's wedding day is perfect. Then the one who got away shows up to the wedding looking gorgeous, and he is thrown for an even bigger loop.

24 'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' Starring Shannon Purser of Stranger Things fame, this movie focuses on Sierra, a high schooler who, in a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance, must team with the popular girl in order to win her crush, according to Rotten Tomatoes. It's a classic teenage love story with a twist — perfect to watch if you are in the mood for something light.