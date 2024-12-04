After 152 shows in 51 cities across five continents, all of which ran over three hours with a 45-song setlist, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to an end — or rather, the “Errors Tour.”

Yes, Swift’s epic trek boosted global economies and became the highest-grossing tour of all time. But really, the “Errors Tour” — what fans have lovingly dubbed Swift’s bloopers and mishaps during her show— was one of the most impactful cultural events of the past two years. Sadly, the fun will end when the tour concludes on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

The singer’s show ran like a well-oiled machine from the very first night (pun intended) on March 17, 2023, but the unexpected bloopers made it even more fun and proved Swift’s showmanship. Whether she experiences a wardrobe mishap, one of her instruments completely breaks, or she somehow fumbles one of her many lyrics, Swift manages all these malfunctions like a pro.

The only person who pokes fun at these bloopers more than the fans is Swift herself, as seen when she included an “Errors Tour” montage in the end credits of her Eras Tour film. Below, revisit the mishaps that took place as she toured Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America in 2024.

“Talk Amongst Yourselves”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During her final Stockholm show, Swift’s blue wrap dress appeared to start coming undone during the Secret Songs segment. Before it unraveled completely, she told the crowd to “talk amongst yourselves” as she walked to the piano to fix it. Naturally, Swifties did not listen and watched her intently, breaking out into cheers as a crew member helped her pin the dress together.

The Glare Glitch

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The screen briefly malfunctioned during “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” at her first London show on June 22, showing a frozen frame of Swift glaring at the camera with an eerie black-and-white visual effect. This filter is part of the performance, but nonetheless, many fans wondered if the glitch was intentional and perhaps served as an Easter egg for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor’s Left Stranded

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” on June 30 in Dublin, the riser that Swift was standing on failed to lower down on time, leaving her stranded above the stage. Instead, Swift had to sit and wait for her backup dancer Jan Ravnik to smoothly lift her down without breaking character or missing a single note.

A Broken Piano — Again

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At her July 14 show in Milan, Swift’s floral piano for the Secret Songs segment stopped working, just like when the piano was damaged by a rain show — except there was no rain this time. “We have finally broken this thing,” she told the crowd as she lifted the lid, and a crew member came up to help. After working some magic, Swift declared, “Oh, I did it,” before returning to her mash-up.

The Rover Stops

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s moving platform, aka the “Tayroomba,” stopped moving while she was performing “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” on Oct. 25 in New Orleans. Rather than wait for a fix, Swift improvised and leaped off her rover, storming down the catwalk as the dancers cleared the stage. She ditched the prop for “Down Bad,” instead writhing on the floor during the alien abduction sequence.

Mic Check

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During one of her last U.S. shows on Nov. 1 in Indianapolis, Swift’s microphone started going in and out as she sang “Lavender Haze.” Luckily, she caught the issue before it went out completely. “I just need a new wireless pack because this one is out of battery, please,” she said into her mic, without missing a single lyric, before carrying on like nothing ever happened once it was fixed.