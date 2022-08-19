4 Zodiac Signs Most Affected By The August 2022 New Moon

If you’re not quite ready to part ways with summer, the August 2022 new moon is heralding one final hurrah. On Aug. 27, la luna pirouettes in party planner Virgo, giving you a chance to reflect on the lessons you’ve learned this summer and apply the knowledge during Virgo season. The maiden is all about self-improvement, and for the four zodiac signs most affected by the August 2022 new moon, that means more than a new hairdo — but creating deep and meaningful changes to their daily routines.
In astrology, new moons don’t just kick off the lunar cycle — they also welcome a fresh start full of new opportunities. Where full moons are a time for action, new moons are a time to rest, recharge, and set intentions for the weeks to come. August’s new moon is in perfectionistic Virgo, which is reminding us to fine-tune our schedules, reconsider our goals, and improve ourselves — which means those who feel most impacted by the new moon may be subjected to harsh self-criticisms.
“You might be feeling a bit hot-headed at this specific moment because of an aspect this lunation is making to Mars,” Sunday says. “Rather than rushing forward without a second thought, take actions that will bring you into balance above all else.”
Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are most affected by the August 2022 new moon.