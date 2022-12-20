A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 19, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

My Book Blew Up On Instagram. Why Isn’t BookTok For Me?

“My friend Emily Ratajkowski, also a writer, has been telling me for years to get on TikTok. She believes that’s where the smartest, funniest, most incisive content lives. And it was our conversations about OnlyFans, a platform where sex workers can monetize their trade — that gave me a vision of how an author could be on TikTok. I made a joke that I could create an OnlyFans page of me silently reading my favorite books. It didn’t feel like the worst idea.” Author Stephanie Danler talks about the existential crisis of navigating BookTok. Read More

The Latest

Hailey Bieber Debuts “Candy Cane Glazed Nails” For The Holidays

Painted by Bieber’s go-to nail guru, LA-based Zola Ganzorigt, the duo opted for the *perfect* holiday set. And the fresh red look — a fun way to try out TikTok’s “red nail theory” — will likely become a staple in countless salons for the next few months. Read More

10 Plus-Size Vintage Clothing Brands To Shop Online & In Store

Often when clothes are upcycled, customers buy larger sizes and reconstruct them to fit smaller bodies. This, in turn, takes options away from the already slim offerings plus-size people have in shopping environments — an especially pervasive problem in thrift stores. However, plus-size-focused secondhand and vintage stores have been created to combat this issue, with many brands offering locations both in person and online. Read More

Must-Reads

Pat McGrath On Her New Star Wars Collection & “Alien-gelic” Skin

The legendary MUA is a fan of futuristic beauty, among other things. “I am obsessed with pop culture,” she tells Bustle. “I love to partner with brands and franchises that inspire me and that I truly love as a fan — Bridgerton, Supreme, now STAR WARS — it’s so fun for me to translate these fantastic universes into makeup.” Read More

6 Chair Sex Positions That Just Might Blow Your Mind

Sometimes it can get monotonous to stick with the same sexual routine. Switching up the positions or toys you and your partner use can certainly help, but maybe a change of scenery will really spice things up. Enter: chair sex. Read More

Rihanna’s Baby Helped Her Film The Most Adorable First TikTok

There’s only one person Rihanna fans would have wanted to see more than the singer herself in her first TikTok: her 7-month-old son. The adorable TikTok featured her and A$AP Rocky’s little man, and it might have even revealed what she calls her baby, though the couple has yet to publicly share his name. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Don’t forget to text your group chat tonight. Read More

More Good Stuff

When Harry Met Meghan

Jupiter Returns To Aries This Week, And It Will Be A Wake-Up Call

Single For The Holidays? Here’s How To Celebrate When You’re Flying Solo

