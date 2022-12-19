Here's your daily horoscope for December 19, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 19, 2022.

The energy for today may be noticeably low with the moon in brooding Scorpio and Mars still retrograde in buzzy Gemini. There’s a moody vibe in the air. You might feel sapped of motivatation. Overall, it might be tough accomplish much under today’s grayish skies.

Things do improve a bit towards the evening when the Scorpio moon meets up with Venus in grounded Capricorn. Under this cosmic combo, you might find the support and encouragement you need from your partner, a trusted friend, or perhaps a mentor.

Don’t get distracted with petty drama or minutiae. Focus on more important matters.

An unavoidable financial matter may crop up. If you’re feeling uncomfortable about it, seek advice.

Don’t push yourself today if you can help it. Practice self-care.

You may be having difficulty reaching a decision. Get an opinion from an objective party.

You might want to keep things low-key today. Tune out the noise and indulge in some self-nourishment.

You don’t have to have all the answers. Take other people’s opinions and advice into consideration.

Try to budget where possible. If you haven’t changed your passwords in years, now’s the time to do it.

You’ll be soothed by a creative activity that comes with zero strings attached.

Exercise your boundaries today, but also make sure to respect those of others.

Love up on yourself. Get a manicure. Wear something cute. Make sure you stay hydrated.

Don’t be too quick to move forward with something. The timing is off. Be patient.

You need a happy little escape. Go for a walk or a drive. Visit the museum or see a movie.

