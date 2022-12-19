Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 19, 2022
Don’t forget to text your group chat tonight.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 19, 2022.
The energy for today may be noticeably low with the moon in brooding Scorpio and Mars still retrograde in buzzy Gemini. There’s a moody vibe in the air. You might feel sapped of motivatation. Overall, it might be tough accomplish much under today’s grayish skies.
Things do improve a bit towards the evening when the Scorpio moon meets up with Venus in grounded Capricorn. Under this cosmic combo, you might find the support and encouragement you need from your partner, a trusted friend, or perhaps a mentor.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t get distracted with petty drama or minutiae. Focus on more important matters.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
An unavoidable financial matter may crop up. If you’re feeling uncomfortable about it, seek advice.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Don’t push yourself today if you can help it. Practice self-care.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You may be having difficulty reaching a decision. Get an opinion from an objective party.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might want to keep things low-key today. Tune out the noise and indulge in some self-nourishment.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You don’t have to have all the answers. Take other people’s opinions and advice into consideration.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Try to budget where possible. If you haven’t changed your passwords in years, now’s the time to do it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You’ll be soothed by a creative activity that comes with zero strings attached.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Exercise your boundaries today, but also make sure to respect those of others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Love up on yourself. Get a manicure. Wear something cute. Make sure you stay hydrated.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t be too quick to move forward with something. The timing is off. Be patient.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You need a happy little escape. Go for a walk or a drive. Visit the museum or see a movie.
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.