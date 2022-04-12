Here's Your Horoscope For April 12, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 12, 2022.

The biggest astrological event of the day comes courtesy of a rare planetary alignment between inspiring Jupiter and dreamy Neptune. They join forces in magical Pisces by mid-morning. Together, these cosmic giants present us with an auspicious opportunity to make some of our biggest dreams come true, especially where it pertains to love and prosperity. However, with the moon moving into hardworking and facts-based Virgo by mid-morning as well, we’ll need to take a pragmatic and disciplined approach in bringing these dreams to life.

Under this Jupiter-Neptune aspect we should be mindful of being overly optimistic to the point of being unrealistic or impractical. This is the kind of cosmic combination where we’ll need to approach anything that seems too good to be true with a bit of caution or critical thinking. We might also need to watch out for increased anxiety, sadness, or fear. Luckily, the Virgo moon teams up with sensible Mercury in Taurus by this afternoon, helping us to remain grounded and find some peace of mind.

Nonetheless, for those of us that are running low on hope, this planetary pair can offer us much-needed a boon. With the confident sun in Aries linking up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius by this evening, this can also be a good day for doing something positive on behalf of others or to support the greater good.

You’re feeling the pull to delve deeper into your creative or spiritual side. Doing so could help restore or replenish your mind, body, and soul. If your tank is empty, refill it.

You’re reminded that there’s strength in numbers. What’s a worthwhile cause or organization with a mission that you can get behind? Meanwhile, a friendship offers a you a gift.

You’re encouraged to take a chance and pursue a dream. If you’re having any reservations about it, your gut instincts won’t steer you wrong. Trusting yourself pays off.

You may be inspired to turn an idea into something real. There’s opportunity for success here, but you’ll need to make sure this is something you can both start and finish. Take baby steps.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Money could be funny as you’re pushed to make sure you’re not misusing your resources. On the bright side, with a little patience and effort you can improve the situation. A new job could arrive too.

You’ll soon come to discover just how many people want to support you and what you do. Try not to push the help away. Additionally, with contracts or agreements, be crystal clear.

You could be making some positive progress with a health or work-related matter. Don’t be afraid to walk away from something that’s no longer fulfilling or nourishing for you.

Looks like love is in the forecast for you. You could find that’s there’s something both magical and real between you and another. Additionally, a creative partnership holds a promising future.

There’s a possibility for healing or forgiveness when it comes to something from the past or a family matter. Don’t compromise on your boundaries though. Prioritize your well-being.

There are good things happening in the world. Today, you might receive an update or have a serendipitous experience that proves it. Be proactive in seeking out joy.

You could receive a lucky break either with your finances or your career. Keep in mind that you don’t have to settle or just take what you can get. You can have so much more.

Your star continues to rise. All you need to do is keep the faith and keep trusting your path. Surround yourself with people that want to see you win and you won’t lose.

