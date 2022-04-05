Here's Your Horoscope For April 5, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 5, 2022.

The moon remains in curious and chatty Gemini today, putting us in a mood to learn, toss around ideas, and talk about the latest headlines or trends. During the days that la luna is in this energetic and intellectual sign, we’re usually craving conversation and hungry for information.

With the moon in Gemini, emails, meetings, and errands usually take up a large chunk of our day. This could also be a good time for taking classes or handling tasks related to writing, media, or paperwork. Since we’re also feeling social, we might want to catch up with friends. Love planet Venus moves to romantic and compassionate Pisces late this morning, which encourages us to make our connections and encounters with others count. There could also be some flirty energy in the air to sweeten things up as well.

Meanwhile, Venus’ stay in Pisces, along with the moon’s stay in Gemini, can also stoke our creative juices. It’s an excellent day for putting energy towards anything artistic, imaginative, or innovative. We’re encouraged to let our minds wander toward people, places, and activities that remind us how fun and magical life can be.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s a great day to engage in meditative practices or techniques to help you soothe or clear your mind. Creative projects can be a bright spot too. Also, if you love someone, tell them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today gives you the opportunity to put your money where it counts. Consider donating to a worthwhile cause or organization. Treating a friend to something nice is also a kind thing to do.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There could be some fanfare or appreciation coming your way today, thanks to the hard work you’ve been doing or the name you’ve been making for yourself. Keep doing your thing!

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been considering signing up for a course or putting together a workshop, now’s your chance to go for it. You’re ready for some fun, new, and engaging experiences.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your finances are on your mind today as you’re thinking about goals you’d like to reach. Timing is on your side if you’re looking to apply for financial assistance or set up a doable repayment plan.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Goodwill continues to come your way thanks to someone you know or someone that’s impressed by your talent. A promising offer or business partnership is on the horizon. Say yes!

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How can you make pleasure a regular part of your schedule? Perhaps it’s about nourishing your body as much as possible or learning to leave work at work. Stress begins to decrease a bit.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your romantic life is seriously heating up. If you’ve been striking out with dating, that’s about to change for the better. Just make sure your attitude is positive. Meanwhile, self-love is lit too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling the urge to decorate or beautify your home space. Making some updates to the aesthetics around you could do wonders for your peace of mind. Go to YouTube for inspiration.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there’s a meeting or event on the schedule for today, expect it to go well, especially if you’re giving a presentation or in networking mode. Your charm and wit will be hard to resist.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Things are looking up for you financially. If you’re currently in negotiations or awaiting a financial decision, good news arrives. A job offer or some extra dough is expected.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in the mood to freshen up your wardrobe or try on a new look. Whichever you choose, it’s all about loving and appreciating the body you’re in. Do what feels good.

Want to learn more? Check out your April 2022 monthly horoscope.