Your Daily Horoscope For August 10, 2022
Prep for intense vibes.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 10, 2022.
The moon wraps up its stay in no-nonsense Capricorn, but not before dredging up a bit of drama. In the early morning, things are fairly calm as la luna teams up with Mars in grounded Taurus and Neptune in dreamy Pisces. This cosmic combination can be useful for creative projects and getting unfinished business out of the way. This planetary pairing also gives you some time to regroup for a bit before jumping into the daily grind.
However, by the time the late morning arrives, the Capricorn moon joins forces with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, followed by a tense meeting with Venus in protective Cancer just a few hours later. As a result of these planets gathering together, the vibe gets pretty intense. Though on the positive side, it can help you confront a problem you’ve been avoiding or stop bad or unethical behavior in its tracks.
With the moon moving to group-oriented Aquarius by the afternoon, you’re encouraged to seek support from friends to deal with a challenge or tackle a tough task. Plus, connecting with friends can help you find some levity in a difficult situation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Take care that you’re not seeking self-validation anywhere else but from within. That said though, a friend might be able to offer you some needed encouragement.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It could be hard to say what’s on your mind today, as you might not want to offend anyone or make yourself look bad. However, the truth is exactly what needs to be said.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If there’s some emotional gunk that you’ve been holding on to, today provides you with a push to release it. In what ways can you be more optimistic or trusting? You can make different choices.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Someone might try to push back on your boundaries. Don’t let them guilt-trip you into giving them all your time and energy. You need to do what’s best for you. Whatever they need can wait.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’re feeling anxious or upset regarding a work-related matter, it’s time to have an honest conversation about it — namely with someone that can help you. Don’t be a hero.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Humility is cool but selling yourself short is not. Keep this in mind today if you feel the urge to minimize just how much you do or how awesome you are. If folks are jealous, that’s their problem.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If someone’s not feeling you, it’s not your job to do everything you can to get them to change their mind. Being your authentic self will always draw the right people to you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Don’t fall into the trap of making assumptions today. If you have an issue with someone or you’re feeling like something’s off, take a moment to clear the air or set the record straight.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
When discussing money or finances, don’t shy away from the facts. It will help you to make wiser choices in terms of moving forward. In terms of your well-being, exercise will make you feel good.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Be mindful of taking what others do (or don’t do) too personally today. You might not be feeling as confident or as secure as you’d like. What someone else does isn’t always about you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Don’t swallow your feelings or shove your needs aside just cater to someone else. Your comfort and well-being are important too — make sure you remember that.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might not be too happy with a friend right now. If so, here’s your chance to address it and let them know how you feel. Don’t keep carrying around that burden.
