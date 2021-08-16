Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 16, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 16, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s a busy day with the moon in on-the-go Sagittarius. We’re in the mood to get up and go too, especially as the Sagittarius moon faces off with chatty Mercury and active Mars in industrious Virgo toward the afternoon. While this Sagittarius-Virgo mashup can be helpful for applying ourselves toward anything that stimulates learning and growth, we’ll need to avoid doing too many things at once.

Teamwork is a big focus now with love planet Venus having moved home to partnership-oriented Libra in the wee hours of the morning. Plus, with supportive Saturn in Aquarius in the mix, we’re encouraged to rely on others and do what we can to help others. With Venus in Libra, reciprocity is the goal. Meanwhile, Venus’ stay in Libra encourages us to step away from work and focus a little more on pleasure.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re eager to hit the ground running with something you’re envisioning. There may be a lot of moving parts involved. If you don’t want to get caught up with the details, seek out help.

You could receive an offer for a job or to consult on a project. Make sure the effort is worth your time and energy, especially when it comes to money. Value your talents.

You and your partner could be under a lot of stress, which could be increasing tension at home. Setting aside some quality time could be the pick-me-up both of you need.

With all that’s going on, it’s hard to keep up and there’s no reason why you should try. Focus on what makes you happy. Sprucing up your living space is one way to do that.

Try not to get too carried away with shopping or spending money today. If you want to spend your money on something fun, make yourself a budget. Your funds will last longer.

You and a family member or roommate might be having a difficult time with each other today. Take care that you’re not the one that’s being too accommodating. Stick to your values.

You might be feeling more stressed or anxious than usual today. Take this as an opportunity to ramp up the nourishment that you give to yourself. Self-love is the goal for today.

Instead of trying to keep up with what others are doing, spend more time doing what you love. On another note, if the way things are frustrates you, work on making a difference.

Be mindful of trying to rush your goals, as the only way to get where you want to go requires patience. The good news is that there’s people who can support your mission. Seek them out.

Instead of preparing for or assuming the worst, how can you think more positively about where you are? Things are looking up, especially where your career is concerned.

It might be time for you to take a time out from everyone today and spend some extra time on you. A change of scenery could be good for you as could anything that brings you joy.

You know what’s best for you more than anyone else. Don’t allow anyone to tell you any different. When you honor yourself and your values, you win.