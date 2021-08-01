Here’s Your Horoscope For August 2021

We are constantly fascinated by what astrology says about our lives, whether it’s about which zodiac signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this August 2021 monthly horoscope, Astrologer Six shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every zodiac sign.

With four planets in retrograde, hot girl summer is feeling a little wonky. Remember when Mercury retrograde was the most dreaded part of the year? Well, brace yourself because August is kicking off with Pluto, the planet of transformation; Saturn, the planet of boundaries; Jupiter, the planet of abundance; and Neptune, the planet of illusions, all retrograde. When planets are in retrograde, we’re encouraged to reflect about the areas of our lives and personalities that each planet influences. With Pluto retrograde specifically, the most growth can occur when you take stock of how far you’ve come. Pluto wants change and symbolizes our desire for newness. With Pluto in Capricorn, metamorphosis is upon us, but don’t hold your breath. After all, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, aka the slowest moving personal planet. In other words, shifts are occurring, but they won’t become prominent until October 6, when Pluto turns direct.

Meanwhile, several astrological transits are happening in August that you can look forward to. On August 8 at 9:50 a.m. EST, the new moon will conjunct the Sun in Leo at 16 degrees. If you have an idea that you’re convinced will go viral, it’s a good day to release your creative projects to the world. Joining the new moon in August is the lion’s gate portal, which is when the sun is joined by the star Sirius in the sign of Leo. Sirius is a fixed star that provides honor, wealth, and has the capability of enhancing fame. Occurring on the same date as the new moon in Leo is basically a cosmic blessing for all actors, performers, and creative types. Keep an eye out because on August 8 and the day after, we’ll witness viral sensations emerge from the flames.

Later in the month on August 22, we’re be joined by the full Blue Moon at 8 a.m. EST. This full moon takes place in Aquarius, giving us the opportunity to reflect on our efforts and figure out how to develop the work that we’ve produced. The moon will be joined by Jupiter retrograde in the sign of Aquarius. Try not to let your emotions or ego get in the way of being able to improve yourself. You might not like what change may entail, but be willing to compromise a little.

With Virgo season beginning the next day on August 23, all zodiac signs may find that being able to accommodate their ideas to welcome the insights of others will be to their benefit. Selflessness and willingness to serve others are key.

Happy birthday, Virgo!

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

August is giving you plenty of reasons to jazz up your daily routine, Aries. Unlock your inner child, as it will help you determine the person that you want to be. Major changes are being made to the way you present yourself to the world right now, but you’ve been an ongoing metamorphosis for a while, so you shouldn’t be too surprised by any changes that occur. As you’re preparing to emerge into your new reputation, don’t worry too much about the details of how things will happen. Surround yourself with the right people and you’ll find your way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Similar to Aries, you’re hashing through the details of your reputation, Taurus. For the past couple years, you’ve been working tirelessly to innovate and redefine yourself. You’re clear that you want to emerge into the world as someone of value. However, it appears that you could still benefit from learning a thing or two. Don’t rush the process; you’re doing great and it takes practice to make perfect. Take a class to increase your organization skills, as you’ll find that they help you for the years to come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You aren’t in your final form yet, Gemini. August is forcing you to pay attention to the way you articulate yourself, but linguistics is only one facet of self-expression. You thrive when you develop a holistic mastery of presentation. Learn how to communicate yourself through the way you dress, the way you articulate, and physical gesticulations. You’re being called to reflect on your expression because endless opportunities are preparing to present themselves to you. Make sure you’re ready for them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re developing partnerships that’ll last you a lifetime, Cancer. Take a little time to appreciate those around you and recognize that they’re your biggest blessings. August is the time for you to become as clear as possible when it comes to your values. What do you believe in, and are you surrounding yourself with people who align with your moral code? Philosophies between loved ones will always differ and diversity of thought is important, but be sure to maintain your standards.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As you develop your network and continue to put yourself out there, it’s important to be intentional about the reputation you create for yourself. The world can be ruthless, but how you carry yourself matters, Leo. If you’re struggling to develop your frontward facing personality, don’t fret! The people you surround yourself with can help you recognize yourself, your personality traits, and any characteristics that stand out about you. Learning your role within your social circle will help you develop your legacy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your desire for recognition cannot be ignored this month, Virgo. You’ve been so creative and ingenious over the past year, so please give yourself a round of applause. It’s frustrating to go above and beyond without much acknowledgement for your efforts. The beginning of August could be especially difficult, and you might become overly self-critical. Constructive criticism is useful, but don’t become your own worst enemy. Trust that you’re doing your best and as you continue to practice, you’ll inevitably get better. No one expects perfection when you’re still at the beginning stages.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re preparing to enter a stage of immense growth, so brace yourself, Libra. What you can control now is your ability to hone in on your creativity. Surrounding yourself with creators and performers will give you an outlet to express yourself. When you let your imagination wander, it’ll be easier for you to think outside the box. Focusing too much on what’s normal will stunt your self-expression. It’s through failure and mistakes that happy accidents can occur.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This summer, the spotlight is on you, Scorpio, which can be bittersweet. With more attention comes more opportunity, which will be a blessing for your social network and career. The bitter part? If you don’t have your act together, then you will be embarrassed. Don’t bite off more than you can chew or oversell your capabilities. Recognize your goals, educate yourself on how to attain your dreams, and then execute once you have a firm foundation. The research you do at the beginning of August will bless you for the rest of the year.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s been a challenging year for you, Sag. You’ve been called to dig deeply within your soul and figure out what makes you unique. Many Sagittarians are taking risks to decipher their essence, but others may feel as if they’re stuck. Whichever camp you find yourself in, keep in mind that there’s no rushing the process. Spend August examining yourself, and welcome new additions to your personality as you see fit. Don’t be hard on yourself if you haven’t reached all your goals or if you’re confused as to what you want your goals to be. Trust that you’ll figure out the details as the pages of your life story elapses. Reach out to your friends as needed.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Even at your lowest point, you’re capable of accumulating wealth, Cap. You value the ability to improve upon things, even when it seems like they’re far beyond repair. You believe everything has a place, and it’s mostly about finding where they fit in. August is giving you the microphone to impart your wisdom onto others. Be clear on what it is that you value and consider necessary. You won’t have the energy to spread yourself too thin. Your beliefs are being called to change and transform, but are you willing to step outside of your comfort zone? Being experimental will result in significant payoffs.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You should never sell yourself short, Aquarius. Self-deprecating humor can be a tool to maintain humility, but the drawbacks can have drastically harmful effects to your self-esteem. Only you know what works best for you. August gives you the opportunity to do some soul searching. Grab a self-help book and take note of your personality type, how you best work, and what your needs are. Sometimes you’re a bit too hard on yourself, and self-criticism without solutions is a waste of energy. Show a little kindness to yourself. Let your loved ones help if needed.

Margaret Flatley

As a Jupiter-ruled zodiac sign, you’re no stranger to taking on more than you can chew, which is both a blessing and a curse. Being a watery soul, your first instinct is to be intentional in how to share your resources with others. Generosity is a beautiful thing, but it’s not so cute when it comes at your own expense, Pisces. August is forcing you to listen to your mind, body, and spirit. Take notice of where you’re carrying tension. Trust intuitive messages that tell you to slow down or take a break. You’re only one person, and self-preservation should be your priority this month.