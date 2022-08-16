Astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 16, 2022.

Today gets off to a dramatic start as the Moon in bold and reactive Aries will support Saturn retrograde in Aquarius, encouraging you to take radical self-responsibility. Your emotional maturity may attract people who are looking for someone to depend on. Support them with their problems if they’re struggling to meet challenges head-on.

Later in the afternoon, you could be on the verge of a mental breakthrough as Mercury in analytical Virgo receives encouragement from out-of-the-box Uranus in Taurus. This energy is great for discovering new solutions to nagging problems by setting time aside to do some intentional problem-solving. With the North Node of destiny close by, you’ll be able to improve your workflow by focusing on the bigger picture and integral steps between you and your goals.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Channel your increased focus and eye for detail into scanning for mistakes or typos in your work projects. If your productivity dips, try to switch up your daily routine and make time to relax in between tasks on your to-do list.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Reflect on whether you’ve allowed your emotions or self-assertiveness to cause you to be demanding at work. If a colleague or manager crosses your boundaries, find a professional way of telling them how you feel.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may experience clarity around the direction of your life which will boost your drive and ambition. Set new goals that are optimistic and grounded in realism, and inspire your friends who are struggling to do the same.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If changes in your friendship circle catch you off guard, try not to over-analyze the situation from the outside — you’ll only amplify your worries. Speak up and ask for clarity when you need it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re anticipating a career change or the end of a work project, this is the perfect time to focus on creating a detailed financial plan and budget so that you're clear on your goals and primary needs.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be a good team player at work by listening to other people’s ideas without correcting their mistakes or taking control of joint ventures. Learning to collaborate professionally will help you become an understanding leader.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Deep contemplation and reflection will shed new light on your recent experiences and why challenges have emerged for you. Try not to fixate on finding solutions to problems that are out of your control.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re navigating unpredictable waters in your relationship, turn to your most trusted friends or supportive community for guidance. They might have solutions that you haven’t thought of yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your understanding of what you need in a relationship could lead you to affirm your standards and boundaries to someone. Be bold and direct with your intentions without coming across as too intense.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today is a great day to get obsessed with a new creative interest. Pick up a book or start researching the meaning and origins behind any exciting ideas of yours.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You'll be full of confidence today, allowing you to share your ideas and assert your boundaries with courage. Get out of your comfort zone without overthinking or trying to predict future outcomes.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Support your loved ones by offering your unique insights and solutions to the problems they are facing, but try not to take it personally if they choose to handle things in their own way.

Want to learn more? Check out your August 2022 monthly horoscope.