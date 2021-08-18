Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 18, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 18, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon enters hardworking Capricorn in the early morning, putting us in a goal-oriented mood. With the moon also teaming up with intelligent Mercury and ambitious Mars in industrious Virgo toward the latter part of the day, we’re feeling inspired to focus on the day’s responsibilities and tend to practical matters. Though we shouldn’t be all work and no play, as Venus in Libra reminds us to make some time for beauty and pleasure.

At the same time, as Mercury and Mars meet up in Virgo in the evening, a laser focus and an attention to detail will help us tackle our biggest tasks, as well as find solutions to tough problems. However, we could find ourselves being more snippy and anxious under this Mercury-Mars meeting, which means we should engage activities that can alleviate mental stress.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could have a breakthrough today when it comes to moving past a challenge in your career or with a project you’ve been toiling away at. Give yourself credit for how far you’ve come.

You’re called to put on your learning cap today, particularly when it comes to developing your creative talents or a new hobby. How can you approach life with more childlike wonder?

You could receive some encouraging financial news, which could have you feeling better equipped for the future. On another note, it’s time to donate or toss what you no longer need.

You get by with the help of your friends and your network today, as striking up the right conversation with the right person could help you with securing an opportunity. Step out of your shell.

You’re called to sit down and take a closer look at your money today. How can you be more shrewd with your saving or spending? A job search could bring welcoming news.

Romance is in the air today. You could find yourself entertaining a few offers thanks to the confidence you’re exuding. When it comes to your talents or skills, don’t play humble.

If you have a tender topic to discuss with a family member or someone you live with, don’t be shy. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable and speak from the heart, you will be heard.

You’re feeling encouraged today, as you’re beginning to see the tangible results of your hard work. Stay the course as the future looks bright. Friends will cheer you on.

You could receive the chance to increase your funds, perhaps through a promotion or a new job opportunity. Either way, make sure you don’t discount your worth. Boss up.

You’re called to remain open to new perspectives and experiences. Such opportunities could come your way through education, publishing, or travel. Whatever is presented to you, say yes.

Your wellness is at the forefront today, as you’re pushed to give yourself some extra care. You don’t always have to take on the problems of the world. Just be responsible for yourself.

You’re reminded that you’re a leader, not a follower. Keep this in mind if you’re feeling the pressure to do what everyone else is doing. You call the shots today.