Astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 19, 2022.

Your pent-up frustrations could lead you to a breaking point today as the Moon merges with Mars in stubborn and persistent Taurus. Brace yourself as you may come into contact with opinionated or resentful people who are far quicker with their comebacks than you might expect. As assertive Mars continues to square off with the self-focussed Sun in Leo, consider whether you’re being selfish or inflexible with your demands rather than rushing to defend yourself. Preserve your inner peace by disengaging with people who are prolonging your disagreements — backing down isn't a sign of weakness.

Thankfully, during the middle of the day, the Moon will shift into social butterfly, Gemini, lightening your mood. Embrace this upbeat and playful energy by having a lighthearted catch-up with a friend. However, steer clear from gossipping or obsessing over what’s already been said and done, as you’ll only distract yourself from your priorities. If you have more on your to-do list than you expected, multitasking will be the best way forward to get things done quickly. Approach your tasks with a flexible and open mind, and don’t beat yourself up if you lose focus.

The pressure to keep up your hard work and consistent efforts could contribute to the inner tensions you’re feeling. It’s OK to admit when you need a break and have run out of steam. Find a creative outlet to destress or take a nap — and don't feel guilty about it!

Be patient today, and remember that you won't get what you want from being difficult to be around. While your intentions may be in the right place, your amplified passion and drive could cause you to overstep boundaries.

Your stress could catch up with you if you've felt the pressure to accomplish a lot in a short time. Be realistic with your goal-setting and gentle when encouraging yourself to keep going. You’re human, not a machine!

A breakdown in your social circle or rising tensions between you and a friend could cause you to halt your daily activity and question yourself. Don’t let your pride stop you from apologizing first or hearing someone out to keep the peace.

Ease into the day and remember that you can be ambitious, driven, and motivated without being demanding, stubborn, or intimidating. It may be time to reflect on your leadership style and whether you’re exercising your inner power or authority responsibly.

Your assertive point of view may attract people with polarizing perspectives who want to debate with you. Try not to take this personally or convince yourself that your outlook is the only one that's right — the truth is subjective.

Trust your gut instincts today but try not to react when provoked by someone selfish or possessive. Don’t let this one person affect the way you interact with others. Raising your guards could cause you to keep out people you know are trustworthy.

A disagreement with your partner, or someone who regularly irritates you, might set your day off on the wrong note. Resolve these matters as quickly and calmly as possible, rather than holding a grudge and spending the rest of your day trying to prove them wrong.

Don’t let your frustrations over mishaps and mistakes throughout your day pile up. If you don’t let minor things go, the intense pressure in your mind will cloud your vision, and you'll overlook the pleasant things that are also happening around you.

Sometimes your willpower isn’t enough to change the unchangeable. Take a break from a creative project that isn’t coming together the way you’d hoped or from a person who doesn’t seem to be interested in you.

Consider whether you’re coming across as overly demanding with your loved ones. It’s always good to assert your boundaries, but if you’re too insistent on having things done your way without considering their perspective, you might push them away.

Sharing your thoughts might lead to resistance at work, especially if you come across like you’re criticizing the systems or projects which are already in place. Find a softer way to express that you’re looking out for the benefit of the whole team.

