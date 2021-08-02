Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 2, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 2, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Focus and discipline are the themes of the day, as the sun in confident Leo opposes no-nonsense Saturn today. Though finding that focus could be difficult with the moon entering busy Gemini in the early morning. Under a Gemini moon, we usually find ourselves pulled toward many interests and activities simultaneously. And with the moon also facing off with industrious Mars in Virgo later in the morning, we could run the risk of burnout.

With the sun opposing Saturn, we also run the risk of being too hard on ourselves or being overcome with the fear of failure. The best way to make the most of today’s astrological weather is to adopt a “one day at a time” approach with our goals. At the same time, we’re also encouraged to lean on the support of others if faced with a difficult challenge rather than going it all alone.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can get what you want today by practicing a little care and consideration for others rather than taking a my-way-or-the-highway approach. Make thoughtfulness a part of your routine.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of letting your supervisor or a parent rattle your confidence. You know how hard you work and how much you contribute. Sometimes you have to remind folks of that.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If something doesn’t concern you, there’s no use in making it your business. Today, train your focus on things that are truly worth your while. If your mind is heavy, look for the light.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A financial matter could have you feeling frustrated or anxious, but it’s possible that things look worse that what they really are. Do what you can for now and let the rest work itself out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t have to take on everything by yourself. Keep this in mind if you’re feeling pressured or overwhelmed. Look to your crew for support. Tell them exactly how they can show up for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be considering a job offer or decision. No matter how you proceed, make sure that your integrity is the guiding force. Trust your gut instincts, even if it feels difficult to do.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Independence is a key theme for you today, especially if keeping step with someone or keeping someone else happy means hiding your authenticity. Live your truth, even if you have to do it solo.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As strong as you are, you don’t have to put on a brave face today and pretend everything is OK if it’s not. Give yourself permission to feel what you feel and talk about it, too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have to come to grips with an important truth or realization today. Though before you spiral out, lean on others for support and encouragement. You have options.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard to feel like you’re a success today, especially if your bank account is saying otherwise. However, success has many definitions. Look at how far you’ve already come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Where do you need to stand up for yourself? How can you invest more in yourself? Don’t let others make you feel guilty for doing you right now. Your happiness comes first.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve been putting in so much work. Now’s the time to enjoy some of the fruit of your labor rather than minimizing your accomplishments or pushing yourself too hard. Be kind to yourself.