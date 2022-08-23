Astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 19, 2022.

Get ready for a surge of productivity as today is the first day of Virgo Season. Set yourself up for success by getting organized, and help your loved ones to ease the pressure of their responsibilities by offering to run errands for them. You may feel more moody and sensitive today as the Moon will collide with Black Moon Lilith in Cancer, deepening your emotional experiences. Develop your inner strength by observing your emotional reactions and reflecting on what triggers you to become hyper-sensitive, possessive, or defensive.

As midday rolls around, the Moon will meet Uranus in stability-loving Taurus, inviting you to prioritize your comfort and security. Listen to your body; it'll signal when you need to take a break and when you should push yourself to get things done. Asteroid Chiron will intensify this energetic lineup, calling you to consider how your insecurities or self-doubt have stopped you from asking for what you need — whether that's time off from work or more attention and care from your loved ones.

By the afternoon, Venus in Leo will harmonize with Chiron in Aries, boosting your courage to tell your partners how you feel and how they can be there for you in the ways you need them to be.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take it easy today and spend more of your time at home or in a comfortable space where you can relax. If you need some alone time to recharge or get away from stressful environments, speak up instead of assuming people know how you feel.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find it hard to express yourself today, especially if you’re feeling overwhelmed and can’t put your emotions into words. Avoid becoming defensive if people don’t understand you, and patiently explain how people can be there for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your self-esteem may fluctuate, causing you to feel unseen and misunderstood. Do a deep dive into your feelings with the support of your trusted friends and indulge in self-care practices that will elevate your mood.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to let your instinctive reactions cause you to lash out, especially in professional environments where you could damage your reputation. Take time away from people to cool down before you express yourself and assert your boundaries with courage.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Tend to your mental health today and work on rebuilding your courage and optimism. Destress and soothe your anxiety by keeping your eye on the bigger picture of your life and listening to encouraging words from people you admire.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Make sure you respect your friend's boundaries when you’re having a heart-to-heart with them. Listen to them and help them understand their shifting emotions without trying to fix things. Taking on other people’s burdens will increase your worries.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Doing too much of what others want and not following your own goals will leave you feeling uninspired and resentful. Work on strengthening your independence and stop doubting your potential — it’s time for you to step up as a leader in your next work project.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When arising challenges sweep you up in a pattern of negative thinking, put your mind over the matter. Try not to lose sight of the bigger picture of the goals you’re working toward and shake off any annoyances after they occur.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Reflect on the memories you are holding onto that are prohibiting you from moving on without grudges or resentment. Consider what you can do to instill more happiness in your life instead of waiting for people to apologize.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's OK to ask for comfort and emotional support when you need it. Instead of keeping your burdens and worries to yourself, open up and tell your trusted loved ones how you feel, even if you don't know how they can help you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t need to worry about seeming too personal or opinionated at work — people admire your truth-telling and emotional investment in your work. Loosen up and remember that nobody expects you to say the right thing all the time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your fears surrounding money and stability could be steering you away from hobbies that make you happy and causing you to overwork. Create a new work routine and financial plan to implement a healthier work-life balance.

