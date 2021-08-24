Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 24, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 24, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There’s a haze in the atmosphere with the moon in dreamy Pisces for the first half of the day, while analytical Mercury in Virgo opposes confusing Neptune in Pisces during the second half. As a result, it might be difficult to think in a clearheaded way or see the reality of a situation. The best way to navigate this cosmic weather is by avoiding the urge to run away from a problem or seeing only what we want to see about a person or an issue.

Luckily, the moon moves to straightforward Aries by the mid-afternoon, which can help us with getting right to the heart of a matter and making the best decision. Meanwhile, for those of us working to bring a dream or a creative vision to fruition, the moon in Aries coupled with the Mercury-Neptune aspect can lend us the determination and the imagination to do it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

With all the hard work you’re putting in lately, make sure that you’re not putting too much pressure on yourself to succeed. How can you enjoy where you are right now?

You enjoy supporting and sharing with your friends, but is there someone who’s beginning to take more than they’re giving back to you? It’s worth stepping back a bit and taking a look.

Your family may mean well, but their unsolicited advice or criticism about your goals or a career-related decision might zap your confidence today. Trust your intuition.

You might be having some anxiety today, as it seems like you’re still too far from a goal. Focus on what you can do right now and start from there. Your efforts will pay off.

Tend to your money. Follow up with people who owe you and take time to account for every penny you’ve been spending lately. Update online banking passwords and PIN numbers, too.

Someone’s passive aggressive behavior could get under your skin today. Know that you don’t have to take the bait or make the issue your problem if it’s not. Conserve your energy.

As much as you would like to be helpful today, you don’t always have to be the one who takes everything onto your shoulders or plate. Allow others to help you and do their part.

It’s possible that you and a friend might be on your way to becoming something more than friends. However, take a step back and use your powers of discernment. Is this what you really want?

Try not to spread yourself too thin today, especially if your heart isn’t totally in what your doing. If you’re feeling heavy, look to ways that you can get yourself more joy.

Your circuits might be fried today, which could be both mentally and physically exhausting for you. Put time in your schedule for a break. Ground and soothe yourself.

It might be time for you to renegotiate a financial agreement or shared obligation, especially if you’ve been paying more than your fair share. Speak up for what’s yours.

Be mindful of listening to the haters or chronic complainers today. Protect your peace as needed. Focus on having conversations that are more helpful or constructive.