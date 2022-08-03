Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For August 3, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 3, 2022.

The moon remains stationed in relationship-focused Libra. Usually when it’s in this charismatic sign, we feel social and look for connections. But partnership and relatability could be sticky subjects today, since the moon starts the day opposing wounded Chiron in Aries. Then, come the afternoon, there’s a face-off between the moon and Venus in tenderhearted Cancer. As a result, many of us could be feeling more irritable or emotionally needy.

Luckily, toward the evening Saturn in analytical Aquarius steps in, lending some support to the moon. This Moon-Saturn aspect can be helpful in working through or addressing any issues that might crop up today. Saturn’s job is to help us deal with things in a calm, level-headed way rather than being reactive or passive aggressive. Saturn will continue to be helpful into the night, when the moon approaches a tense meeting with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could add fuel to any problems from the day.

Keep cool and avoid getting into any unnecessary drama. Maintaining and respecting boundaries can help us stay out of trouble.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re not feeling like yourself today, you might want to be alone, but there’s a chance this could make you feel worse. Check in with your loved ones. You’ll be glad you did.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might think you have more energy than you really do, and find yourself agreeing to more than you can handle in response. Be honest about your limitations today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re overthinking a decision, take some time to research or weigh out your options. Don’t feel pressured to act before you’re ready.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of playing a rescue ranger today. Sometimes the best way to show love is by allowing others to be self-sufficient.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid jumping to conclusions or feeding into gossip today. There’s a strong chance you could be missing crucial information.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Make sure you’re not spending beyond your means to help someone else today. The same goes when it comes to sharing resources. Conserve what you have.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Not everyone is going to appreciate you and what you do. Keeping this in mind, what’s the best way you can show up for yourself?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid using a new project as an opportunity to ditch what’s already on your plate. Give yourself some peace of mind by handling what needs to get done now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a friend has upset you, avoid glossing over it or pretending you’re above it. A heart-to-heart talk is needed. Now’s your chance to start an open and honest discussion.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be feeling confident today. Instead of looking to others for validation, what can you say to yourself? Remember your worth.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t get caught up people-pleasing today. Give yourself permission to say no.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are your relationships or projects moving at a snail’s pace? While it’s likely frustrating, it could end up being a blessing in disguise. Good things will happen in due time.

Want to learn more? Check out your August 2022 monthly horoscope.