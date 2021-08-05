Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 5, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 5, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in tenderhearted Cancer today, which might have us feeling a bit moodier than usual, especially as the moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries by the evening. As a result of the day’s temperamental vibe, we’re called to seek out the emotional nourishment we need. This nourishment could include getting more sleep or connecting with the people who warm our heart. It could also include setting boundaries.

By later tonight, the moon in Cancer teams up with independent Uranus in Taurus. Together, this cosmic combo encourages us to work on releasing something from the past or some form of emotional baggage. On a lighter note, this Moon-Uranus combo can also be helpful for making upgrades to our home or space or getting creative in the kitchen and trying out a new recipe.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

Reach out and lean on your loved ones if needed, as you don't have to go through anything by yourself. Too, try to be conservative with your time and energy. Give yourself space to rest.

Be mindful of overextending yourself today. With friendships and connections, go where you feel loved most. That said, it might be time to strike out and make some new connections.

This is a reminder that you don’t need anyone else’s approval right now but your own. When you believe in yourself and all you can do, you can make magic. Walk your own path.

Try not to let your confidence be shaken today. You’re more than capable of succeeding, especially when you allow your originality to be your compass forward. Forget the haters.

You might have FOMO over all the exciting things that may be happening around you, but for now you need some rest and reflection. Be intentional about your next move.

It could be time to walk away from a group or circle that you no longer identify with. Although it may be uncomfortable, consider it to be necessary growing pains. There’s a bigger world waiting for you.

A family member or someone you know could press all of your buttons today. Though you don’t have to make their stuff your problem. It’s OK to walk away as necessary.

Try not to be too hard on yourself today. Perfectionism will only do you more harm than good. If you need a reminder of how much progress you’ve made, take a long, hard look around.

Try to watch your spending today, as your dollars are best put toward a savings account or other practical matters. Overall, an improvement in how you handle your funds is needed.

You might be feeling left out or disregarded by someone you care about today. If so, don’t keep it bottled up. Be open and authentic in how you feel. You can turn things around.

You don’t have to have all the answers. As long as you’re open to change and embracing something new, you can find happiness and success. Stay curious.

If you’re not feeling like yourself today, consider some ways that you can get that feeling back. Get dressed up. Dance in the mirror. Remind yourself of how much of a boss you are.