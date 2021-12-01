Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 1, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 1, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With a game-changing solar eclipse happening later this week and the moon moving into all-or-nothing Scorpio early this morning, it’s safe to say that emotions will be running high today. It will be crucial to our well-being to find peace and joy where possible. Since Scorpio is a sign that seeks to connect with others at a deep level, we’re encouraged to rely on our bonds with others to help us get through the difficulties of the day.

However, as the Scorpio moon goes on to face off with cold Saturn in Aquarius by the late evening, we can expect to feel moodier, lonelier, or more frustrated than usual. The best way to manage this energy will be to do what we can to nurture ourselves and self-soothe. Connecting with the people within our communities can also help to alleviate tension.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

A friend might not be available or helpful to you in the way you want them to be. Try not to take this personally. If it’s an ongoing issue, come back to discuss it when you’re feeling calmer.

You might be in a disagreement with your partner, your parent, or your supervisor in terms of a plan or goal that you’re working towards. Trust that you know the right choice to make.

If something isn't working or coming together, don't try and force it to come together. Your energy is best reserved for more pressing matters. Don’t overcomplicate things.

If your love life feels disappointing, consider it cue to take a time out. Spend some time giving yourself some extra love and attention. You’re ready to be done with an old dating pattern.

Be mindful of taking on more responsibility than necessary when it comes to dealing with a parent, a roommate, or a housing issue. You have a right to your boundaries and your peace.

Don't take anything too personally today and let go of the need to control the situation or outcome in dealing with others. Sometimes silence or stillness is the best option to take.

Money could be a bit funny for you now as you’re called to scale back on how much you spend and what you’re spending money on. Start putting funds aside for a rainy day.

Don’t stress yourself out today waiting for someone else to change. Where do you need to change your approach or your expectations in terms of this situation? Unburden yourself.

You’re encouraged to look before you leap today before making a decision or a commitment. It’s OK to take a pass on something or sit it out. Avoid spreading yourself too thin.

Take care that you’re not making yourself feel bad by comparing your achievements to what others are doing. See the beauty in who you are and what you have.

Be mindful of being too critical of yourself today. There’s a strong chance you’re making the issue worse than what it really is. Others might offer you support or encouragement — take it.

You could be feeling bummed out today, and it's likely about something you can’t change right now. Work on the things that you do have the power to improve or fix.