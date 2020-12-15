Here's Your Horoscope For Today: December 15, 2020

In this Dec.15 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is stationed in pragmatic and grounded Capricorn, helping us to find our footing after the intensity of yesterday's game-changing Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. In the morning, the moon faces off with wounded Chiron in Aries and teams up with innovative Uranus in Taurus. With the help of this cosmic combo, we're called to build something new for ourselves, while being kind and patient with ourselves during the process.

Love planet Venus finishes out her tour through passionate Scorpio before moving into adventurous Sagittarius by the late morning. Before Venus moves in Sagittarius, she teams up with committed Saturn in Capricorn, which helps us to make solid choices in finances and love. When Venus steps into Sagittarius, we're called to live by way of generosity, humor, and inspiration.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be ready to go in a different direction when it comes to your career or a goal you've been working toward — and you're being given a green light. It's OK to change your mind from time to time.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be hungry to explore new topics or spaces. Feed your wanderlust. Even if you can't travel physically, you can still take your mind on a trip. Indulge your passions.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're reminded that when you share new pieces of yourself, it helps to strengthen your bonds to those you love. Meanwhile, a contract or negotiation could go surprisingly well.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You like to keep a tight-knit circle, but today encourages you to branch out and open up your social circle. You could end up meeting the right person or group of people at the right time.

Here's whtat December 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An innovative or fresh approach may be needed to fix an old problem at work today — and you've got just the solution. If looking for a new gig, you could find a promising lead. Meanwhile, romance heats up.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your creative energy is buzzing today, which could bode well for a project or idea you want to bring to life. In love-related matters, listen to your heart, not just your head.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

"Not my problem" might be the attitude that you'll need to adopt today when dealing with family members or others. Meanwhile, meetings and projects can go well now. Just be your charming, witty self.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you need feedback or advice, talk to the people who can help you with seeing things differently. An unlikely alliance or partnership could work for you now. Finances also begin to improve.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

An unexpected financial opportunity could come your way today. Though that's not the only gift you could receive. With your magnetism and charm at a high now, there's virtually nothing you can't have.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a lot of energy for folks today, making it necessary to listen to your body and to your needs. Spending some time with yourself or immersing yourself in something creative is good.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could have an emotional breakthrough today, helping you with shaking off the blues or something you've been worried about. On a somewhat related note, your friends want to love up on you. Let them.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your popularity is growing now, which could usher in some new opportunities for you and your career. Your creativity and willingness to break the mold will see you through. Don't compromise on your values.

Here's what December 2020 has in store for Pisces.