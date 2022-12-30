Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 30, 2022
Ready to party?
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 30, 2022.
The moon remains stationed in enthusiastic Aries, but if you’re looking to channel that energy into work, think again. You’re more likely to be drawn to playful fun or enjoyable hobbies than actual responsibilities. If there is work to be done, however, it should be minor — everyday tasks or finishing touches.
As you head into the evening, you might be inspired to knock off early and catch up with friends. Meanwhile, with the moon meeting up with Saturn in group-oriented Aquarius later tonight, it can also be a good time to support a community-based cause.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t be too proud to lean on a friend or your community.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You need a timeout. Take a break if you can.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Don’t lose your hope about the future. Change is coming.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Be your own cheerleader today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Before you make a decision, get a second opinion. It might help you catch something you’ve missed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Doing less is best today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Be with people who make you feel at home.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
When you do something kind for others, you’re living proof that kindness still exists in the world.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You may need to have a heartfelt talk with someone. Your honesty will be appreciated.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
What are some simple or affordable things you can do to beautify your home?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Your words can make a positive impact. Send the email. Make the call. Say what’s on your mind.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If money has been funny, you might catch a break today.
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.