Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 30, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 30, 2022.

The moon remains stationed in enthusiastic Aries, but if you’re looking to channel that energy into work, think again. You’re more likely to be drawn to playful fun or enjoyable hobbies than actual responsibilities. If there is work to be done, however, it should be minor — everyday tasks or finishing touches.

As you head into the evening, you might be inspired to knock off early and catch up with friends. Meanwhile, with the moon meeting up with Saturn in group-oriented Aquarius later tonight, it can also be a good time to support a community-based cause.

Don’t be too proud to lean on a friend or your community.

You need a timeout. Take a break if you can.

Don’t lose your hope about the future. Change is coming.

Be your own cheerleader today.

Before you make a decision, get a second opinion. It might help you catch something you’ve missed.

Doing less is best today.

Be with people who make you feel at home.

When you do something kind for others, you’re living proof that kindness still exists in the world.

You may need to have a heartfelt talk with someone. Your honesty will be appreciated.

What are some simple or affordable things you can do to beautify your home?

Your words can make a positive impact. Send the email. Make the call. Say what’s on your mind.

If money has been funny, you might catch a break today.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.