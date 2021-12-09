Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 9, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 9, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After the moon in cool-headed Aquarius faces off with passionate Mars in Scorpio in the early morning, getting us off to a cranky start, the vibe mellows out when it moves to Pisces a few hours later. With the moon in Pisces for the rest of the day, we’re encouraged to take it easy and seek out people, places, or activities that help us to decompress.

Since emotions can be heightened under a Pisces moon, it’s important to talk about what we’re feeling and practice self-care. It can also be helpful to engage in meditation or spiritual rituals as a means of lifting ourselves up. Following our intuition is also encouraged too. Meanwhile, this can be a good day for creative projects or interests as the Pisces moon can have us feeling more inspired than usual.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your December 2021 monthly horoscope.

If you want to get anything done today, seclude yourself away and find your zone. Having little to distract you will help your progress as well as help you connect to your intuition.

A friend might call on you for support, and helping them could also be a mood-booster for you. On another note, if you want to do something kind for others, consider volunteer work.

Instead of worrying about the next goal you have to accomplish, why not take some time to appreciate how far you’ve come? Don’t hold back in talking about or celebrating what you’ve done.

You’re feeling like you’re ready for a change or pace or environment. This could be a good time to plan a mini getaway or your next big trip. Spending time near water is good for the soul.

A difficult but necessary conversation with someone you love is needed. Don’t be afraid to open up and express what you’re feeling as it will help both you and the bond between you.

Two heads are better than one today when it comes to tackling your to-do list or goals. Look to ways that you can partner up with the right folks. It will make your life easier.

You’re feeling super productive. However, make sure the day isn’t all work. Make time for self-care and your well-being too. Stay hydrated. Take breaks. Give yourself ample time to complete a goal.

Your homework for the day is to have fun. What are some ways that you can bring joy into your life today? Consider doing something creative or artistic that’s just for yourself.

You’re feeling like a super homebody today. Get in all the naps or cuddles on the couch that you need. Now’s the time to tune into what you need and nourish yourself accordingly.

Instead of focusing on all the things that are wrong in the world, look to things that give you hope or a few laughs. It might be time to go on a little hiatus from social media.

You’re in the mood to shop. There’s a strong chance that you can find a good sale or deal. Of course, saving your cash is a good option too. Treat your resources with care today.

Focus on yourself and your needs. Put a little more energy into pampering yourself or getting pretty. It will lift your spirits and put you in a good mood. Treat yourself to something tasty too.