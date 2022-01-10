Astrology
Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: January 10, 2022
Stand up for what you believe in.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 10.
“Easy does it” is the motto for the day as the moon enters patient and methodical Taurus by mid-morning. Under the Taurus moon, we usually find ourselves with a craving anything that offers us comfort or security.
By the afternoon, the moon teams up with uplifting Jupiter in Pisces. If there’s a worrisome financial or business matter that’s been hanging over our heads, this planetary pair offers the opportunity to find a peaceful or happy resolution. Since Taurus is also a sign that encourages us to pamper ourselves, we’ll find that practicing self-care can also be good for the soul.
By later tonight, the sun in grounded Capricorn joins dreamy Neptune in Pisces during a rare cosmic meeting. With all the gloominess that’s been permeating the air as of late, this Sun-Neptune aspect can be helpful in finding the strength and hope that we need to get through challenging times. At the same time, we can also look to the pairing of these planetary powerhouses to inspire us towards empathy and standing up for what’s right.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
A financial situation may turn out to be less of a headache that you expected. Some assistance or an opportunity arrives exactly when you need it. Asking for what you need brings results too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
There may be a door that opens for you today that helps you with getting closer to a goal or a dream. Staying to to what you value helps you to move forward with confidence.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Where do you need to go more with the flow of things and trust the process? It’s possible that this theme is showing up most in your professional life. Put your faith and your intuition to work.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Be on the lookout for people that have something to offer or teach you. These are the folks that will assist you on your journey. What you receive can help you to help yourself and others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
The work that you’ve been doing for your well-being or your professional life pays off for you in a significant or meaningful way today. Continue shedding what’s not working for you anymore.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Someone may have something to gift you today that either makes your life easier or puts a smile on your face. Now’s the time to start practicing the art of receiving. Let others fill your cup.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
This is one of those days where you will need to lean on someone. The upside is that the support you need will be there. Just make sure that you don’t deny yourself of it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You might be moved to do something kind for someone today. One way you can do this is by offering them encouraging advice or positive feedback. Employ generosity of spirit.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You’re given the green light to pull inward and focus more on your needs. How can you best nourish yourself today from the inside-out? Take the day off if possible. Slow down.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You could receive the right message at the right time today. Expect this message to help you with seeing things from a more inspired or optimistic place. Share that positivity with others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You’re in the mood to cocoon yourself away from the world today. Use this time to tend to yourself or your home. Enjoy the things that offer you peace and comfort. You deserve it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Expect the ideas that come to you now to be very good ones. Look to those within your community or network to help you with getting some of those ideas off the ground.
