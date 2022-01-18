Here's Your Horoscope For January 18, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 18.

The energy of the day could feel a bit chaotic and all over the place. That’s because rebellious and unconventional Uranus ends its retrograde and goes forward today in headstrong Taurus. With the planet of change now direct, we can expect some surprising or shocking events to take place.

On a lighter note, there can be both positive and necessary progress to be made today as we’re encouraged to leave the past behind and take on a more future-forward approach. However, with the moon in self-focused Leo making an opposition to community-focused Mercury in Aquarius, we’ll need to be mindful of clashing egos. We’ll also need to be mindful of inflexibility as the Leo moon faces off with Uranus in Taurus by the late evening.

One highlight of the day comes during the late afternoon when the moon in Leo meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries. This cosmic combination encourages us to find healing and comfort in playtime or things that bring us laughter. Under the Leo moon, we’re reminded us to find the light (and in some cases be the light) in the darkness.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a realization that something you wanted is no longer as valuable or as interesting to you as you previously thought. Trust this feeling. It’s time to align with what’s better for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't let self-doubt or the act of trying keep up a good image have you saying yes to things when you should be really saying no. You can only take so much onto your shoulders.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to be extra picky about what you’re watching, reading, or listening to today, especially if it’s things that are triggering for you. Download an app like Colorfy or Dipsea to focus on creativity or pleasure.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today may bring you can uncomfortable reminder that you can’t be everything to everyone. The best you can do is focus on being yourself. Do you, and the right people will show up.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your intuition is razor-sharp and it could lead to something good. On another note, it might be time to finally say your goodbyes to a draining or dead-end professional relationship.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could have a-ha moment today that helps you to better understand your path or your calling. It’s also possible that looking at a situation differently helps you to feel more hopeful about it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It may not seem like it, but you have both the talent and the community behind you to help you with solving a tough problem. Make use of what you have today and see what unfolds.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If someone is being weird towards you with their hot-and-cold behavior, try not to take it too personally. You have a choice in whether you play a role in someone else’s drama.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling tied down to a situation or obligation and it’s causing you a lot of frustration. Perhaps it’s time to renegotiate this responsibility or reassess where you currently are.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Things may not be making as much sense as you’d like right now. Try not to let it rattle you. Change can sometimes bring confusion or discomfort. Work on your flexibility.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of sinking down to someone else’s petty behavior. If you need to address this person or a situation that involves them, make sure to go through the appropriate channels.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be hard to discern whether you’re coming or going. If you’re feeling stressed, take a time out or allow yourself more time to reach or complete a goal. No need to pressure yourself.

Want to learn more? Check out your January 2022 monthly horoscope.