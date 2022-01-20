Here's Your Horoscope For January 20, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 20.

The moon enters thoughtful and detail-oriented Virgo near the start of the day, bringing awareness to our wellness needs, work habits, and list of tasks to complete. Whenever the moon is in this meticulous and disciplined sign, we usually find ourselves looking to make sure that everything from our body to our day-to-day business is running as smoothly as possible.

Come the late afternoon, the Virgo moon makes an opposition to inspiring Jupiter in Pisces. Under this Moon-Jupiter aspect, we’re reminded that the quest for growth and happiness is usually the most successful when we take the time necessary to take care of the essentials like our mental health or household chores. With Mercury, Virgo’s planetary ruler, currently retrograde, we’re also reminded to tackle unfinished business or outstanding items on our to-do list.

Meanwhile, as the moon in Virgo inspires us to be kind and considerate towards others, it’s a perfect day for lending a helping hand where we can. We might consider ways to give back to vulnerable communities. Doing something nice for a friend or someone we love can also be a good way to embody the Virgo moon.

You’re given a nudge to find a better balance between how much you push yourself and how much you rest. Don’t think that others are moving forward faster than you. They’re not.

Your heart needs to be fed today. Your friends can help you with feeding it. Let yourself lean on them for hope or inspiration. Sometimes you need someone to be a rock for you.

Helping out a beloved elder or family member could be just the thing that you need to do to lift your spirits. The feeling you get from doing your part for the greater good is a powerful one.

You never know who’s listening or paying attention to what you have to say. Keep this in mind today as a kind or encouraging word could be more meaningful to someone than you realize.

If you've been working hard to make some improvements with your finances, you could see signs that your hard work is literally paying off. If you've still got a ways to go, don't get discouraged.

You can get more done today with a team or help on your side than doing it all on your own. If people want to help you now, tell them how they can. Then, step aside and let them do it.

Taking some much needed alone time gives you the ability to regroup and clear your head so you can get everything that’s on your plate — off. Give yourself some space to retreat.

The spotlight is on your friendships and community today, and if there's people in your circle (on or offline) whose energy has become too draining for you, it's time to peacefully let them go.

If a job situation has become unfulfilling for you, it’s time to start considering your options in terms of changing that. Additionally, be mindful of defining your image through hyper-productivity.

Try not to be too hard on yourself now. If you've been focusing too much on the negative, you’re encouraged to take a deeper look at the beauty and abundance that surrounds you.

If you’ve been carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, you might find that you’re ready to drop a good chunk of it today. Prioritize your emotional well-being.

If a relationship hasn't been working out, don't sacrifice yourself to make it work. Know that you can always do better. It’s this kind of confidence that can help draw in the right people.

