Here's Your Horoscope For January 25, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 25.

The moon remains in all-or-nothing Scorpio today, intensifying our emotions. Under a Scorpio moon, we usually find ourselves tapping into our deepest feelings, digging for the truth, or being pushed to confront something that we’ve been avoiding. Although it can be uncomfortable, this is a good time for airing things out that need to addressed.

The moon starts off the day in a face-off with the sun in excitable Aquarius, followed by a friendly meeting with hopeful Jupiter in Pisces. As the morning gets started we might feel a bit cranky or irritable. However, we’re encouraged to temper our emotions and act with compassion where needed. Being gentle and loving towards ourselves can also help.

By the late afternoon, the moon makes an opposition to innovative Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with breaking out of a funk. With the Scorpio moon also teaming up with Venus (retrograde) in no-nonsense Capricorn a few moments later, we’re encouraged to make pragmatic choices in improving our quality of life. (For example, drawing better boundaries at work.) With chatty Mercury re-entering Capricorn by late tonight, it will take a sensible, well-executed plan to help us get where we want to go.

Be mindful of stooping down to someone else’s petty behavior. While you might not want to, you’ll find that it’s better to take the high road, or at the very least, a step back.

In what ways is it better for you to work within a team or get the support you need rather than trying to do things all on your own? You have options and you have resources — use them.

There could be a career-related opportunity coming your way. Before you say yes, take time to assess if this opportunity is truly in alignment with your values. Don’t sell yourself short.

A miscommunication between you and someone you’re dating can easily be cleared up with an open and honest approach. In terms of a biz agreement, it’s time renegotiate for a better deal.

You might not be in the mood for the spotlight today, which is OK, as you need to tune inward now. Ask yourself: what can I do to make life or my job easier for myself? Listen for the answer.

With your creative energy picking back up again, it’s possible that you could breathe new life into an old idea or project. Collaborating with someone knowledgeable or talented can help.

You're focused on your resources, but you’re feeling frustrated because you're being asked to do more with less. Know that the situation is temporary. A resolution is coming.

Take extra care with what you’re giving your energy to today. Look to things that fill you up rather than drain you. Connecting with your creative side through a hobby or game can soothe you.

You might not have a lot of energy today and prefer to keep to yourself. Some alone time can be good for you as more rest is needed. Meanwhile, if dealing with a money issue, don’t ignore it.

If you’re not feeling as excited or as sure as you were about an idea or a plan you’ve got in the works, don’t force it because you’re afraid to give up. Sometimes, you need to change course.

You're focused on your goals and ambitions today, but you might be feeling like you don't have what it takes to compete or really be effective. Take small steps, as they'll lead to big results.

You're called to embrace your truth today, despite whether or not it might make others uncomfortable. Try not to worry too much about making waves. Your voice is needed.

