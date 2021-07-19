Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 19, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 19, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

As the moon finishes out her stay in all-or-nothing Scorpio, we might also be in a very all-or-nothing attitude. As a result, it could be a good time for focusing on our most challenging tasks and goals. However, with the Scorpio moon facing off with Mars and Venus in confident Leo during the first half of the day, we may need to be mindful of letting our egos get in the way of accomplishing what’s on our to-do list. The Scorpio moon is teaming up with the sun in family-oriented Cancer by midday, so we’re encouraged to employ the power of kindness and community to move forward.

By the late afternoon, the moon moves to philosophical Sagittarius, putting us in the mood for anything that brings us hope and joy, as well as activities that make us laugh. As the moon faces off with inspiring Jupiter in Pisces by the evening, we could get the dash of optimism that we need. However, as with anything related to Jupiter, we’ll need to be cautious with overindulgence or pushing our luck with unnecessary risks.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could end up reading too much into something today and taking it more personally than you should. If something gets under your skin, give yourself a moment to cool down and shake it off.

If there’s a conversation that you need to have with someone, try not to dread it. Things can go well when you’re upfront and honest about what you feel. You can get what you need.

Be mindful of getting too caught up in gossip or distractions today. Your energy is best spent on handling your responsibilities and taking care of you. Don’t let others pull you off course.

When it comes to your worth, no one can define that for you but yourself. Keep this in mind if you find yourself looking to others for validation. Learn to love yourself where you are.

A family drama could aim to bring you down today. If someone is trying to rope you into an emotional trap, know that you don’t have to take the bait. Put your happiness first.

It’s OK to be a little choosy about who you give your time and attention to today. Meanwhile, if you’re feeling like something is off between you and a friend, talk about it.

Don’t worry too much about what you don’t have, as it will only sap your energy and make you feel bad. Instead, look to ways you can practice more gratitude for where you are.

You’re reminded that it’s not about who you know or who you impress that leads to success. It’s about making sure that you are living in alignment with your values. This is how you win.

Be wary of rushing to judgment today. Take some time to sit back and reflect before you move forward. In dealing with others, compassion and forgiveness are needed.

Remember that vulnerability is a strength. Today you may need to be vulnerable with someone as a means of deepening the relationship or getting the support you need.

Don’t pay attention to the haters or dim your light to please others. If you’re winning right now, it’s because you’ve earned it. Trust that you’re on the right path. There’s nowhere to go but up.

You’ve been so busy doing the work that you haven’t had a chance to truly enjoy it. Remember to take some time out to enjoy your life. Acknowledge the progress you’ve made.