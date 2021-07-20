Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 20, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 20, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We’ve got our eyes on the prize today, as the moon remains stationed in visionary Sagittarius. Under the moon in Sagittarius, we’re encouraged to remain optimistic as we aim toward our next goal or destination. With intuitive Mercury in Cancer teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day, we can expect to receive flashes of insight or information that can assist us in moving forward on our path.

By the afternoon, the moon in Sagittarius teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which suggests that we can best heal where it hurts by being emotionally honest with ourselves and others. At the same time, this cosmic pairing between the moon and Chiron encourages us to seek out things that bring us joy. After all, laughter is some of the best medicine.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been waiting on an approval regarding a move or relocation, good news may arrive faster than expected. In the meantime, being outdoors could do your mind and body good.

Your sharp wit saves the day today, so don’t hesitate to share your ideas or take the lead on an important conversation or presentation. Allow your unique voice or perspective to be heard.

If you’re owed money, or you’re waiting on a response regarding a financial matter, this is a good day to follow up. You should be able to get a quick turnaround or resolution.

If the path forward may have seemed hazy up until now, the fog clears up today. Expect a stroke of clarity to show you exactly what you need to do. That said, don’t be afraid to improvise as you go.

What’s the most positive or optimistic thought you can have about something that’s still up in the air? Expecting good results can help things to work out in your favor. Choose joy today.

The power of foresight is with you today. Make sure to follow through with the hunches or gut feelings you get. Also, if you’re looking to give back, choose a cause that hits close to home.

Today encourages you to turn on the charm and make the first move. Talking to the right person at the right time can open the door to a new opportunity or friendship.

You’re encouraged to seek out the rebels and free-spirited people in your sphere, as they can show you just what you need to do to succeed. Hint: It’s time to take the off-beaten path.

There’s some stuff you’ve been holding onto, and now’s the time for you to release it. Enlisting the help of counseling is a good start. Having a long overdue talk with someone can help, too.

Someone who’s been secretly crushing on you could surprise you today by revealing how they feel. Don’t be scared to open your heart. Meanwhile, take time out to nourish your spirit.

Adopting a new system or way of doing things may be just what you need to get closer to a goal and more peace of mind. Learning how to ask for help can also help you improve where necessary.

You’re on a creative hot streak today. Your ideas could land you in the spotlight or bring more eyes to you and your gifts. Don’t pay any mind to the haters. You’re too much of a winner.