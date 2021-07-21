Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 21, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 21, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The days gives us some good energy to look forward to, as the moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius teams up with Mars and Venus in fun-loving Leo over the course of the day. With the help of this cosmic combo, we should expect to feel a big dose of confidence and enthusiasm needed to accomplish our goals. At the same time, this Moon-Mars-Venus aspect encourages us to seek out some joy and romance. Playtime is the priority as we hit the late afternoon.

By the evening, it’s back to business, as the moon moves to hardworking Capricorn. Under the moon in Capricorn, we set our sights on handling more practical matters and wrapping up unfinished business. Now’s also a good time for tending to the care of our bodies, especially since sensual Venus moves to health-conscious Virgo later this evening. As Venus takes a tour through Virgo, our values shift to what’s necessary, thoughtful, and efficient.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may experience the creative push you need to put yourself and your talents out there, bringing recognition and opportunity for growth. Tighten up your presentation.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Luck is on your side when you dare to step outside of your comfort zone. Don’t overthink your next steps, just get out and start taking them. Meanwhile, your love life picks up as well.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been thinking about initiating a conversation with someone or pitching an idea, go for it. A podcast or YouTube video could help your career to take off. Trust yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been considering asking for a raise or raising your prices, you’ve picked the right time. People are willing to pay you well for what you know and what you can do.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re reminded that you’re the baddest babe in the land today, so make sure to act accordingly. Dressing up or spending some extra time spoiling yourself is just the pick-me-up you need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it’s been a while since you’ve felt like yourself, expect a return to greatness. Plus, now that your charm and confidence are hard to miss, expect your love life to blossom too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s time for you to break away from the pack and honor your individuality today. Flying solo is the only way to go right now if you want to get ahead. Tune out the distractions.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re encouraged to aim high today when it comes to a career-related decision or opportunity. Honoring your worth pushes others to honor your worth too. Negotiations work out in your favor.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling more optimistic and excited about what’s next than you have in quite some time. Ride the wave and don’t look back. Good things await you, especially in terms of money.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there’s something you’ve been stewing over, you’re ready to let it go and move on. Look to the things that give you hope and inspire you to keep going. There’s much out there for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be pleasantly surprised to see just how many people love and support you today. Though you could easily miss out if you don’t let people know you need them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re reminded that you have what it takes to succeed. Though sometimes it’s nice to get a little love and encouragement along the way. Today, you can expect to receive both.