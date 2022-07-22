Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 22, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 22, 2022.

It’s a big day today. Cancer comes to a close late this afternoon and Leo season begins. Though before we get to Leo season, there’s some unfinished business we need to handle. Luckily, the moon in determined Taurus, helps us to get over the hump. However, the first half of the day might be a bit sticky with the moon joining unpredictable Uranus in Taurus and squaring off with unyielding Saturn in Aquarius. If we’re going to be able to get anything done, we’ll need to be willing to make necessary changes in our approach, plans, or attitude.

The good thing is that Neptune in go-with-the-flow Pisces, and transformative Pluto in Capricorn, will be providing some supportive energy to the Taurus moon by the second half of the day. With their help, we should be able to release or move on from anything we’ve outgrown with little resistance or apprehension.

Meanwhile, come the afternoon the sun moves home to confident Leo, putting the spotlight on things like fun and romance, creativity, and the ability to be our authentic selves. Wherever Leo activates or highlights our lives is where we are called to shine.

You can’t worry too much about the future. All you can really do is make the most of where you are in the here and now. What can you do to find some joy in this moment?

You might feel like you’re catching it from all sides today. The best thing you can do for yourself is give yourself some space breathe and seek comfort from your loved ones.

Writing or conversing with someone about the things that are on your mind could allow you to find the clarity or assurance that you’re looking for today. Working with your hands can help too.

A talk may need to be had about your money or finances. You might not want to discuss it but getting everything out into the open can actually be empowering for you.

Your birthday season is here, and so it the cosmic reset button. Before you can move forward into new territory, consider if there’s some things you can afford to step back from now.

Frustration might be high today, especially if you’re trying to control every aspect of what happens or not. Now that your energy is lower than usual, take time off if you can.

Your friends will come to your rescue today if you need it, so don’t beat around the bush in asking for support. On another note, if you want to make a difference, begin with what you have.

If the vibe is super stressful today, it’s a good time for acknowledging and exercising your boundaries. Others might not necessarily like it, but they’ll have to come to respect it.

In what ways can you nourish or nurture yourself today? Perhaps it involves some sightseeing or enjoying some fresh air. Look to the things that foster optimism and positivity.

What are the things that you love and appreciate the most about yourself? Spend some time thinking about those things today rather than dwelling on the wrong things.

You might want to take on the world today, but there’s only so much that you can handle. Now’s the time when partnership and teamwork will better serve you.

Your health and well-being are what you’re called to pay attention to most today. Moving slowly and taking things one moment at a time can be a good way to keep yourself feeling good.

