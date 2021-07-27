Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 27, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 27, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology wil l affect our lives today.

The moon remains in hazy Pisces, putting us in a bit of a haze too. While today might not be best for barreling forward into more demanding projects and tasks, it is a good day to catch a break before the intensity and energy ramp right back up again. That said, it is still a great time for creative work and brainstorming. The moon in Pisces teams up with magical Neptune in the afternoon, while brainy Mercury moves to visionary Leo by late tonight, heightening our inventiveness and flair.

With the Pisces moon teaming up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn by the day’s end, we’re encouraged to engage activities that foster healing and connection. This Moon-Pluto combo can be great for therapeutic and meditative exercises, as well as deep bonding over honest and heartfelt conversations.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could use some cheering up. Unplug from the grind, tune out the noise, and focus solely on something that brings you joy. Even as little as 30 minutes of this will make a big difference in your day.

Turn to your people today, as they could have the hearty laughs or the kind words that you need to hear right now. If you need to have a discussion with a friend, speak from the heart.

Take a chance and send that key person your resume, your portfolio, or your reel, as you could uncover an opportunity for yourself. You are your own best hype man today.

You might be ready to travel or splurge on something big. Sit down and work out a budget or set aside a specific fund for travel and playtime so finances don’t have to be an issue.

You might have something weighing on your heart today. While you might try to keep it to yourself, airing it out and talking about it will help alleviate the pressure you’re feeling.

Other people could be extra taxing on your energy and emotions today. Save yourself by finding some quiet time or a quiet corner to retreat to. Give your mind a rest.

If you’re feeling motivated to help out a friend, know that you don’t have to go over the top with it. The smallest gesture or assistance can help more than you might think.

It’s time to bring your A-game to the table as you could receive the chance to speak or present in front of global or influential audience. Dazzle them with your brilliance.

If you can’t travel right now, consider getting a hotel room or an Airbnb to switch up the energy. Being in a different environment could help you think clearer and shake off the blues.

You’re challenged to see things in a more optimistic light. Talking to positive or encouraging people could help you with that. Seek out the light.

If you need to hash out a financial agreement with someone, expect good things. If anything, this experience is teaching you how to better ask for what you want.

Your well-being comes into focus today as you’re encouraged to take better care of yourself. But you don’t have to punish yourself doing it. Baby steps helps you hit the goals.