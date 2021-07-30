Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 30, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 30, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon finishes out her stay in go-getter Aries today, which should motivate us to get our tasks for the day out of the way so we can enjoy a relaxing start to the weekend. With the moon meeting up with lucky Jupiter in community-focused Aquarius by the late afternoon, teamwork is encouraged in meeting goals. It’s also a good day for getting together with friends and doing something fun.

Later in the afternoon the moon moves to laid-back Taurus, which invites us to kick back and chill for the evening. However, if we need a second wind, the Taurus moon meets up with Mars in hardworking Virgo toward the early evening, giving us an end-of-the-day push. This Moon-Mars aspect can also be helpful for hitting the gym, an organizing project, or handling financial matters.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re in the mood to spend some cash. Look to ways that you can spend your dollars on items with long-term value or practical use. Doing something nice for a friend rewards you too.

The first half of the day might be slow-going, but you’re back in action toward the second half. Put that energy to good use with a workout or a fun activity. Romance gets spicy too.

If it feels like you’ve been running yourself ragged, honor your mind and your body by taking it down a notch and resting. Decluttering your bedroom or space fosters better sleep.

You might have a message that someone needs to hear. Consider sharing it on social media, on a podcast, or a blog post. If you have something to say, make your voice heard.

A self-assured attitude is the key to unlocking opportunity for yourself, especially where your career and finances are concerned. Don’t take no (or the first offer you get) for an answer.

Don’t be afraid to live by your convictions or stand up for what you believe in today. When you’re grounded in yourself and your authenticity, you can’t lose. Do your thing.

You might not be feeling your usual bubbly and social self today. That’s OK because some time spent by yourself is better than giving people energy that you don’t have right now.

If you’ve been missing your friends, today’s a good time to reach out and connect with them, especially if you could use an extra pair of eyes or hands on a project.

It’s time to drill down and focus on the things you want to build or accomplish. A slow-and-steady approach is the best route to take. Do something good for your body too.

Some spontaneity and playtime will serve you well today, so try to step away from your desk. That said, you never know who you might meet — singles could find summer love.

If you have something difficult to handle or hash out and it concerns a family member, don’t sweep it under the rug. Now’s the time to confront the issue head on. Be empowered.

If there’s something you want, don’t wait for people to come and offer it. Go out and get it. Taking the lead or the initiative will help you to get where you want to be with the right people.