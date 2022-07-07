Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For July 7, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 7, 2022.

The day gets off to a somewhat chill start with the moon still in balance-seeking Libra. We’re able to find our groove come mid-afternoon when la luna syncs up with Saturn in group-oriented Aquarius. If we’ve got tasks on the schedule for today that concerns connecting with or working alongside others, this cosmic combination can be useful. This can be a good time for smoothing out a problem with someone or addressing an issue within a relationship.

Towards the evening, the vibe begins to intensify as the moon in Libra squares off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. This planetary pairing can unearth matters involving equality, justice, or fairness. Luckily, Saturn in Aquarius is in the loop, helping to us work through these issues with the power of teamwork, integrity, and personal responsibility. At the same time, this Moon-Pluto aspect alongside Saturn can lend us the determination needed to move on from an unhappy or malignant situation.

Meanwhile, if we’re looking to release any tension or frustration, the moon in Libra encourages us to use art and creative pursuits as outlets.

The power of negotiation is a useful tool, as is communication. If there’s something you want or a problem you need to work out with someone, you’ve got everything you need to be successful.

If you’re overwhelmed in any way, perhaps it’s time to consider pulling out of certain commitments or responsibilities that you can no longer uphold. There’s no shame in quitting.

Stand by your truth today. Living and showing up authentically is what will bring you the biggest reward — self-love. If others are upset about you being fully yourself, they’ll just have to deal.

Steer clear of drama today. This is one of those times where keeping to yourself as much as possible is your best bet. Don’t be afraid to exercise your boundaries when necessary.

You have someone in your sphere that wants to offer you help or support in some way. Connect with them today and see how about taking them up on the offer. Loosen the reins a little.

If you’re feeling shorted on the recognition or the money that you deserve, say something about it. Don’t be so humble that you can’t sing your own praises or toot your own horn.

You might need to be direct and upfront with someone, especially if an issue has been festering. Take heart in the fact that being true to yourself, although uncomfortable at times, is a form of self-care.

You need a hard reset, Scorpio. If possible, schedule some time off today, or some ample time to rest. Avoid beating yourself up about your need to slow down too. You are overdue for a break.

When working or interacting with others today, keep in mind that not everyone does things the way you do, and that’s OK. Look to ways that you can meet people where they are.

You could be on the receiving end of appreciation or praise for your contributions or achievements today. Try not to let self-doubt come in and steal your thunder.

You might be feeling a wave of confidence or optimism that you haven’t felt in a while. Sit with the feeling as long as you can. Don’t let fear or worry weigh you down. Expect good things.

It might feel like you’re not moving as quickly as everyone else. Know that you’re moving at a pace that works best for you. And if you need a little push or a leg up, look to the people you love.

