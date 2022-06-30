Here's Your Daily Horoscope For June 30, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, June 30, 2022.

The moon is still in instinctual Cancer for a good portion of the day — well into the evening. While the day starts off fairly sleepy and slow, thanks to the moon’s meeting with dreamy Neptune by mid-morning, the latter part of the day gets increasingly intense.

By the time we reach the mid-afternoon, the moon in Cancer faces off with angry Mars in Aries. A few hours later, la luna makes an opposition to power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. As a result, we could end up feeling quite moody or reactive. With emotions seething and so close to the surface now, it might be hard to keep our tempers or impulses in check.

To best navigate the day, this could be a good time for working through our feelings by moving our body and sweating them out. In some cases, conflict may be unavoidable as today calls for a catharsis or an emotional purge. Still, it can be helpful for us to try and stay above the fray if we can. Channeling our energy into actively supporting and caring for others can also be a good way to harness the day’s cosmic weather. By tonight, the moon moves to warmhearted Leo, bringing some joy along with it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to be mindful of being too pushy or demanding today. If there’s something you want, having a no-pressure conversation about it can help. If something’s upset you, try journaling about it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be experiencing some frustration as there are a lot of things out of your hands or beyond your control. Instead of being mad at that, try to keep your eyes on the resources you do have.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be cautious in offering help or advice that isn’t asked for today, unless you’re really giving from the heart. You might find that the gesture isn’t as appreciated as you might want it to be.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your gut won’t steer you wrong today, whether it comes to dealing with someone problematic or accomplishing a goal. Don’t let anyone discourage you. Do what’s best for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like you’re unable to rest or take a break because of how much responsibility is on your plate. Let go some of the control and look to your community for support.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid playing yourself too small or humble today. It’s OK to share the spotlight and uplift others, but you don’t have to shrink or disappear yourself in order to do it. Take credit where it’s due.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It feels like you’re under a great deal of pressure today with everything coming at you from all sides. If saying no or giving others pushback makes you a villain, so be it. Authenticity is better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be feeling some burnout today, mentally or physically. Don’t suffer in silence. Also, take care that you’re not lashing out at the wrong people or things. Take care of your well-being.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s OK to take your time with your decision-making, rather than making an impulsive choice or move. Don’t let the need for instant gratification overpower you. If necessary, seek advice.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re reminded that you can’t control others. You can only control what you do. With that being said, how will you make the best use of your time today? Look to your stress-busters.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With all you have to do today, it might seem close to impossible to set time aside for yourself. However, you’re strongly encouraged to do it. There are some things that can wait.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to do a little risk-assessment before you dive headfirst into something or make a financial investment. Sit with your options for a little while and see what comes up.

