Welcome to the final full moon of the winter season, star babes! Rising on March 18 in the earthy sign of Virgo, the March 2022 full moon will highlight everything that needs to be cleansed from our hearts. This lunation is also traditionally known as Worm Moon, and being a responsible early bird will help you catch all the blessings this full moon has to offer. There’s some seriously cleansing magic afoot, so you’ll definitely want to know how the March 2022 full moon will affect your zodiac sign.

March’s full moon is taking place in the realm of mutable earth sign Virgo, which serves serious clean-up-your-act vibes. Virgo zodiac energy is analytical, organized, and focused on wellness — so this lunation marks an ideal time to clear our slates of expired emotional baggage and cleanse ourselves of toxic thoughts or relationships. We may still be in sensitive Pisces season, but this full moon’s energy is highlighting our responsible sides and helping us see exactly what needs to be released.

While the Virgoan vibe is about being diligent and practical, this lunation is still set to be just as feelings-forward as any other. The moon will be sitting opposite to a hazy alignment of the sun and dreamy Neptune, and this cosmic combo could be a little disorienting; it heightens our sensitivities and makes it hard to see things clearly. On the bright side, this aspect can help us tap into our creativity and compassion, so we should fully embrace those very Piscean qualities. Additionally, an empowering connection with intense planet Pluto gives this lunation a transformative edge, too. We have access to deep strength now, and we can use it to bolster our full moon intentions.

Here’s the scoop on how the March 2022 full moon will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Are you taking care of yourself, Aries? This full moon wants to make sure your schedule is in order and your priorities are in check. Make sure you’re putting energy aside for your wellness by leaving yourself adequate time to sleep, rest, and do some self-care. Work is important, but so much that you should sacrifice your well-being. Treat yourself to some down time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let go of your limitations now, Taurus. This lunation is lighting up your desire to have some fun. Your hobbies and leisure activities deserve some time in the limelight, so pour your heart into your passions now and simply follow your excitement. Enjoying the pleasure in life is always an effective use of time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time for an early spring cleaning, Gemini. Dig through your drawers, clean out your closets, and put together some boxes full of old junk that you can donate or sell at a yard sale. By freeing your physical environment of distracting clutter, you’ll be able to shine your light more brightly and focus your energy on your goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your social life is buzzing under this full moon, Cancer, so use the pragmatic energy of this lunation to get your calendar and communications organized. Reply to any lingering emails, reach out to the friends you’ve been meaning get in touch with, and clear your schedule of anything that’s not a good use of time. You’ll be feeling tip-top once you get your social affairs in order.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It’s time to take stock of your finances, Leo. This full moon is illuminating your current assets and spending habits, so it’s a great time to review your bank statements and check in on your savings to see where you’re at. By crunching some numbers and putting together a spring budget, you’ll be ready to have some fun and splurge for summer — because summer is your season, after all!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It’s your annual full moon, Virgo, so while you tend to be modest, this is your time to steal the spotlight. Embrace your confidence now and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. People are picking up on your authenticity and openness, so you’ll easily stand out from the crowd and make your mark on the world. Do your thing!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It’s probably been a busy month with work and other responsibilities, Libra, so this full moon wants you to slow down and connect with your spiritual side. Instead of going out or logging extra hours at your job, spend the weekend getting introspective. Some meditation, a candle-lit bath, or a full moon ritual is just what the lunar doctor has ordered.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Is your squad fully supportive of your goals and passions, Scorpio? This full moon is illuminating whether or not your crew is truly connected to your visions — or if the people you surround yourself with are actually holding you back. Lean into to the connections that feel aligned with your authenticity, and distance yourself from any social circles that put a damper on your creativity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This full moon marks a sparkly high point when it comes to your work life, Sagittarius, so make some meticulous plans when it comes to your next career moves. While you usually prefer to take a more spontaneous approach, the hazy influence of Neptune on this full moon’s energy is better suited for making more well-thought-out plans.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’ve been really caught up in the minute details lately, Capricorn, but this full moon is bringing you a much-needed perspective shift. Step back from your usual routine and look at life from a birds-eye view. Are your daily interactions and circumstances supportive of your long-term goals? Now’s a time to make some adjustments so you can conquer your loftier aspirations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

There’s a cluster of important planets in your sign right now, so it’s been a big month for chasing your goals and connecting with your desires. But this full moon wants you to get a little more introspective. What’s going on beneath the surface, Aquarius? Is there anything weighing on you or holding you back from feeling free? Now’s the time to cleanse yourself of secrets, guilt, or emotional baggage.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It’s your season, dear Pisces, so the solar spotlight has been on you all month — but this full moon is putting the emphasis on your relationships now. This is an important time to get real about what you want and expect out of your partnerships. Committing to something or someone is great, but only if it aligns with what’s in your heart. Don’t make these kinds of decisions without thinking them through.