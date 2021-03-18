Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 18, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 18, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon finishes out her stay in values-driven Taurus, putting the emphasis of the day on the things we care about most. With the Taurus moon teaming up with multiple planets in dreamy Pisces over the course of the day, it’s a great time for solidifying a desire or a dream. The moon, along with love planet Venus in Pisces, get a little help from powerful Pluto in Capricorn this afternoon. With Pluto’s help, we get the focus and determination needed to follow through with our plans and go after what we want.

At the same time, the mix of planets in earth (Taurus and Capricorn) and water (Pisces) are good for tending to our bodies and our emotional well-being. Since Pisces is a sign that favors kindness and compassion, it’s a great time to use our resources to help or support others. By the evening, the moon moves to communicative and curious Gemini. With the moon in Gemini, we’re encouraged to stay connected to others. That said, with Mercury (Gemini’s planetary ruler) currently in Pisces, we may want to be mindful of the information we’re sharing and consuming.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a financial- or job-related issue has been troubling you, some much-needed relief could arrive today. On a similar note, you could be getting closer to making a plan a reality. Look at how far you’ve come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today brings you the good vibes you've been needing. Try to put yourself first and seek out things that uplift you, like your friends. Meanwhile, something you’ve been wishing for could arrive.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to step back and focus on your tender pieces. Find the things that replenish you inside and out. In terms of a career-related matter, trusting your intuition pays off.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your friends and community give you the fuel you need today, so be open to any assistance they may offer. Similarly, how can you embody the change you want to see in the world around you?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If there's been doors that have been closed to you, that could change today. Your reputation seems to be gaining you some five-star reviews. That said, only go for what you truly want.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be craving some excitement today. As such, it’s a good time to go for a walk, learn something new, or tap into your creative juices. Make pleasure your focus. Romance could be sweet.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it’s been a while since you’ve organized your space or your inbox, now’s a good time for it. Releasing what you don’t need creates space for positive vibes, as well as what you do need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about partnerships today, and teaming up with others could help you to move forward or put your mind at ease. If working on a creative project, you could find success. Love looks promising.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The spotlight is on your to-do list today. Know you can get the most done when you handle stuff you've been putting off, instead of jumping into new things. Keep it simple.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in a fun and flirty mood today, which could heighten your desire to connect with someone. Allow your heart to guide you. On another note, show off your creative genius.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in need of some grounding and calming energy today, so focus on ways to get it. Loved ones can offer help. In terms of your money, you could receive some promising news.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Keep your ears open today. Someone might have the right words or information you need to hear. At the same time, don’t be shy in initiating conversations or showing off what you know.