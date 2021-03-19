Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 19, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 19, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today encourages us to be mindful of what we say and do as the moon remains stationed in curious and chatty Gemini. With Mercury (Gemini’s planetary ruler) in dreamy and compassionate Pisces, we might find ourselves feeling more sensitive. With the moon facing off with Mercury at the start of the day, followed by a meeting with argumentative Mars in Gemini by this afternoon, we can expect that sensitivity to be heightened.

The chances for misunderstandings and our circuits feeling more fried than usual will be heightened today as well. The best way to handle this cosmic weather is by giving our attention to things that require our attention and avoiding distractions or petty drama. At the same time, with supportive Saturn in Aquarius in the mix, we’re encouraged to find comfort in our friends and our communities. That said, today’s cosmic weather favors speaking out on behalf of others, especially in the face of injustice. As today marks the last official day of Pisces season, if we feel moved to say or do anything now, let it be from a place of compassion.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

Pick and choose your battles today, as not everything warrants a reaction or response. Consider more constructive or impactful ways to use your energy or your voice.

Be mindful of comparing yourself to others today. Instead, what are some ways that you can be more appreciative of where you are and what you have? Honor how far you’ve come.

You usually have the gift of gab, but today be mindful of saying what you think people want to hear. Focus on speaking the truth, even if it’s not necessarily welcomed. You’ll feel better about yourself.

You might not have all the facts or information you need to make an important decision today. As such, it might be best to wait things out. Try to avoid seeing only what you want to see.

A friend or someone in your circle could rub you wrong today. You could also be dealing with social media fatigue. It’s OK to pull back and turn inward for a bit. Exercise your boundaries.

You’re focused on your goals today, but avoid spreading yourself too thin or getting sucked into unnecessary drama with others. A slow and steady pace saves the day.

You have much to do and much you want to accomplish. Take care that you’re not biting off more than you can chew today. Make time for something you enjoy too.

You and a romantic interest might not be on the same page today. Though it could be easy to take things over the top, a more grounded approach is needed. Be accountable for your feelings.

You and a family member or someone you love with could be at odds with each other today. Instead of trying to skip over the issue, having a heart-to-heart conversation will clear the air.

You may have a lot going on today between all the projects, meetings, and other tasks on your to-do list. To avoid burning out, remember that your worth isn’t determined by your productivity.

You could be offered a job opportunity, but make sure that you're not underselling yourself or your talents. If you’re not used to asking for what you’re worth, now’s a good time to start.

Be mindful of taking things too personally today. There may be a situation that arises that you need to emotionally detach from. Seeing things from a different perspective could bring clarity.