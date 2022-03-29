Here's Your Horoscope For March 29, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 29.

After the chaotic energy of the moon’s stay in excitable Aquarius, the moon enters chilled-out Pisces in the wee hours of the morning. While la luna is in Pisces, many of us can expect to feel drained or foggy. Although we might want to push through the day, we should see this period of time as a chance for some long overdue rest and relaxation. This is also a good time to trust our intuition and go with our own natural flow rather than pushing ourselves harder than we should.

Whenever the moon is in this sweet and compassionate sign, it’s a time when we may feel called to help others or protect vulnerable people. However, this can also be a time where our emotions might have us in a sad or moody space. If so, today also encourages us to seek out the healing we need.

Meanwhile, we could find peace of mind in creative or spiritual outlets. With the moon meeting up with innovative Uranus in Taurus by later tonight, there could be a lot of creative energy to go around that we could put to good use.

It may be difficult to get your engines fired up today. That’s because you should be resting rather than doing. If you can afford to take time off, now’s a good time to block off your calendar.

You’re called to put your leadership qualities to work and look to ways that you can make a difference in your community or inspire others towards change. Volunteering is a good start.

If you’re looking to draw more eyes to your resume or your expertise, you can accomplish this today. What kind of impression do you want to make? Let your inventiveness shine through.

Hope and joy is what the world needs right now. What’s one thing you can do to bring a little optimism or positivity to someone else’s day? How can you give some to yourself?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A financial matter could improve. You may receive help or support from an unexpected place. With a relationship issue, it’s time for someone to pick up the slack and give you a break.

There could be some good luck or an opportunity coming your way via someone that really wants to support you. Get ready to receive whatever blessings that are ready to come through.

Instead of hyper-focusing on something that you can’t do much about right now, give a little more attention to things that you can actually fix or improve. Start with decluttering your space.

Give yourself to something creative, even if it’s just for fun. Additionally, if you’ve been looking to try something new and haven’t found the motivation, that could change today.

If you’re feeling more introverted than usual today, that’s totally fine. You’re encouraged to focus on your private life. Being the comfort of your own space also has its rewards.

If you’ve got meetings scheduled or you’ve been hoping to connect with someone today, a positive outcome awaits. People want to hear your ideas and what you have to say. Network.

Searching for a new place to live? There could be something promising on the horizon. Additionally, there could be some extra income coming your way. Keep reminding yourself of your worth.

You might find a lot of benefit in trying something new or learning a new skill. You’re hungry for fresh experiences, give yourself something to chew on. This is a form of self-care too.

