Here's Your Horoscope For March 30, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, March 30.

The moon continues her trip through dreamy Pisces, offering us the chance to recharge our batteries. With an energizing new moon in Aries on the way, today encourages us to take time out to go inward and clear our head. Doing so can better help us start something new or go in a different direction. If we’re feeling drained or uneasy, we should look to activities like sleep or meditation to help us feel better.

Come the afternoon, the moon meets up with inspiring Jupiter in Pisces in the afternoon. With the help of this planetary pairing, we could also find the optimism or uplifting spirit that we need. This is the kind of energy that can be especially helpful when it comes to taking a leap of faith or tapping into the joy around us. It’s also the kind of cosmic vibes that encourage kindness and compassion.

Towards the early evening, the moon meets up with hazy Neptune in Pisces. While this combo could help us with feeling more imaginative and creative, it can also make us quite sluggish or sleepy. This is one of those days where we’re in encouraged to do less rather than more.

The spiritual side of life is calling your attention. Take a moment to get quiet and reflect. Pray. Meditate. Listen to music that soothes your soul. Whatever you do, make sure it fills your cup.

Community is the keyword for you today, whether you’re giving back or getting the support that you need. Seek out the spaces where you can fill yourself up on love and share it with others.

Don’t let a lack of confidence be the thing that gets in your way today. If there’s an opportunity you want, feel the fear and go for it anyway. You’ll be surprised at how many people are rooting for you.

You’re in need of a happy and joyful experience today. Perhaps that experience is in a film, a visit to a new place, or a class that you’ve been eager to take. Remember, the world is your oyster.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might get the chance to connect with someone at a deeper level. There’s a strong chance that this bonding will require you to address something unpleasant or uncomfortable. Open up.

Help or opportunity arrives at exactly the right time. You’re quite a lucky person now. On another note, when extending generosity to someone today, try to respect your own limits.

Expect a positive turn of events where a health or wellness matter is concerned. However, if you’re feeling overworked or overwhelmed, how can you make self-care a regular routine?

If you’re hoping to find love, you could encounter someone today with whom you really hit it off. That said, there’s no love like being in love with yourself. Shower yourself with affection too.

You’re in your own bubble today. Spending time at home by yourself or with your chosen family can be just the thing to give you back your spark. Some comfort food could help, too.

Speak more about the things that you want to happen or manifest today rather than giving too much life or attention to what you don’t want. There are good things happening all around you.

There could be something promising developing around a financial or job-related matter. Remember that you’re deserving of good things. Sometimes you just have to ask for them.

If you’re willing to take a chance and put yourself out there, there’s no telling how far you can go. Any doors that open for you now will be a direct result of you betting on yourself.

