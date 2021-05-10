Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 10, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 10, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon spends the day in value-driven Taurus, putting us in the mood to slow down and give extra attention to things we care about most. There could be some fatigue in the air today as we gear up for tomorrow’s new moon in Taurus, making it even more necessary to take time out to chill. With the moon meeting up with Mars in cozy Cancer by the late afternoon, this could also be a good time for tending to anything home- and family-related.

By the latter half of the day, the energy in the air intensifies as the moon meets up with unstable Uranus in Taurus, followed by a faceoff with cold Saturn in Aquarius by later tonight. As a result, our emotions could be all over the place, which could include a mix of frustration, anxiety, and a case of the blues. The best way to navigate this cosmic mashup is to engage in activities that quiet the mind and soothe the body. Calling in the support of our loved ones can help, too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

When it comes to what you have or don’t have, how can you work to ensure that everyone (including you) is able to receive? Community is the focus now. Be the change you want to see.

You might feel blocked or frustrated today as it pertains to your career. As tough as it might be, take this as a cue to switch up your approach or your plans. You’ve outgrown the past.

You might not be feeling too sunny today. While you shouldn’t force yourself to think positively, you should take time out and unplug. An emotional catharsis could be exactly what you need.

There may be a lot going on around you now, and you might be feeling helpless in terms of what you can do. You don’t need to take sweeping actions in order to be effective. Just do what you can.

You’re in a goal-oriented mood today, but it seems like you could run into some frustration with someone you work with or getting the support you need. Where can you stand to be more flexible?

You might be planning something big, but there could be some necessary delays in the works. Save yourself some stress by releasing the need for an outcome. Be patient with the process.

You could be all wound up today, making it important to create a space for joy and pleasure. Meanwhile, if you’re not feeling as creative as you usually are, chill out and give yourself time.

You might be craving some attention from someone today, but that attention might not be as forthcoming as you’d like. Don’t take the lack of attention personally. It may not be about you.

You might have lots you’re trying to accomplish today, but delays could be an issue. Sometimes what doesn’t happen can be a blessing. Now’s not the time to pile more stuff onto your plate.

You might be feeling like what you have, especially when it comes to your creative gifts, isn’t enough today. However, you’d be surprised at the impact you can make when you share your gifts.

You may be taking a lot on your shoulders now, but know that you don’t have to. Do what you can today, but make sure that others are willing to do their part, too. Decompress.

You might have some worries today that may be hard to ignore. While it’s important to acknowledge the reality of where you are, you don’t have to stay stuck there. How can you see things differently?