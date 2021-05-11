Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 11, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 11, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

If you’ve been hoping for a reset or experiencing difficulty in following through with a plan, today’s new moon in grounded Taurus (3 p.m. EST) should give us the help we need. New moons in astrology are often a time to start anew and plant seeds for the future. And today’s new moon encourages us to set our intentions, as well as adopt the determination of Taurus energy and see them through. With dreamy Neptune in Pisces also in the mix today, this new moon gives us the opportunity to bring a dream to life.

However, with moody Mars in Cancer facing off with wounded Chiron in Aries by later this evening, we might need to work through feelings of inadequacy or a lack of confidence in order to move forward with our plans. Since the moon is in Taurus and Mars is in Cancer, whatever we do set our sights on needs to be something that we care deeply about. And with Mars in Cancer meeting up with innovative Uranus in Taurus by late tonight, we should be willing to take a fresh approach to get where we want to go.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

A dream opportunity could be yours now, but you may need to be mindful of letting self-doubt or insecurity get in your way. Now’s the time to embrace what sets you apart from the crowd.

Is the image of yourself in line with the way others see you? If not, this is your call to step up and be more authentic. Meanwhile, you can achieve big things now. Be flexible.

If feeling tired and rundown, it’s because you need to commit more time to rest. If your emotional or spiritual cup is empty, now’s the time to work on refilling it. Prioritize yourself.

You have the power to achieve your goals, but it’ll help a great deal if you had a team or community support to help you do it. The right people will show up for you when you allow them to.

If looking to turn over a new leaf in your career, you get the green light to do so. However, you might need to release the need for immediate results. Patience will get you where you want to be.

There might be a path opening up to you now that may have been closed before. Before you talk yourself out of why you should take it, try to give yourself all the reasons why you should.

Where have you been selling yourself short or letting the haters get to you? Today reminds you that you’re stronger and more capable than you’ve been giving yourself credit for. Be great.

An opportunity for a new business partnership or a new chapter in an existing relationship could be offered to you. Invest in the relationships that also invest in you and watch how far you go.

It’s time to switch up your wellness and work routine. Where can you stand to treat yourself better? Where do you need to work smarter and not harder? Your body holds the answers.

With confidence and charm on your side now, there isn’t much you can’t do. That said, it’s time to put more of yourself and your talents in the spotlight. Originality is your superpower.

What does family or community mean to you? If it brings up uncomfortable feelings or negative associations, it’s time to examine why. Give yourself space to heal and to be loved.

Your ideas are golden now, so it’s time to act on them or get them out into the world for others to see. Recognize that you have something of value to offer. Don’t hold yourself back.