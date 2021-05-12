Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 12, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 12, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Coming fresh off yesterday’s new moon in determined Taurus, we might find that we’re ready to put the intentions we’ve set into motion. Though with the Taurus moon facing off with expansive Jupiter in Aquarius at the start of the day, we’re reminded not to spread ourselves thin or take on too much by ourselves. Teamwork is a theme of the day, as the moon moves to collaborative Gemini later in the morning. Under the moon in Gemini, we do best when we pair up with a buddy or work in groups.

For those of us who could use extra support or motivation in getting things done today, the cosmos encourages us to reach out and connect with the people around us. The pathway to communication is open thanks to chatty Mercury in Gemini teaming up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius by the afternoon and the moon linking up with friendly Venus in Gemini toward the evening. Meanwhile, with so much emphasis on planets in Gemini today, it’s a good time for engaging in any activity that helps us to build our skills, market our ideas, or broaden our options.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You get the green light to move forward with a plan. When you remain open to learning, enlist the support of others, and move in incremental steps so that you can reach your goal. Let your genius shine through.

There’s a reason why your zodiac sign is associated with abundance and luxury. And today, you’re reminded of this as opportunities become ripe for your picking. Remember your worth.

If you’ve been feeling down, today’s your excuse to be selfish. Where do you need to give yourself more nourishment or pampering? On another note, a door that was closed to you, opens.

You might not have a great deal of energy today or the bandwidth to deal with too many people. Rest and solitude are golden for you now, so honor your body and your boundaries.

It’s all about your friends today, as an opportunity or much-needed support could come through the folks you know. That said, where do you need to nurture your friendships more?

Your reputation and resume sparkle now, raising your chances for getting an opportunity you want, as well as much-deserved attention or fanfare. Now’s not the time to play humble. Own your achievements.

You might be feeling more hopeful or inspired than you have in a while, making it a good time to explore where that optimism leads you. You find success when you believe in yourself and your gifts.

If you’ve been feeling stressed by a money-related matter, things could turn around for the better today, especially if you’ve been waiting on a lump sum of money. Security is yours.

Partnership is favored today — both in your love life and your professional life. You’re reminded that you can’t always go it alone, nor should you. Reciprocity is the hallmark of the day.

It’s time to spoil yourself, and you can start with your work schedule. Not everything on your plate needs to get done today. Give yourself a moment to enjoy the work you’ve already done.

Love and romance are in the air for you today. If looking to meet someone new, you can get lucky, especially with a self-assured attitude. When it comes to your creative talents, you’re untouchable.

Home and family are in the spotlight as you’re encouraged to check-in with loved ones. If feeling rundown, ramp up your emotional nourishment. Giving some extra love to your living space helps, too.