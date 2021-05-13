Here's Your Horoscope For Today: May 13, 2021

In this daily horoscope for May 13, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day is full of potential as the moon remains in curious Gemini and Jupiter, the planet of optimism and opportunity, moves home to Pisces later this evening. With Jupiter in Pisces (until July 28), we might find ourselves feeling more hopeful and inspired. Jupiter’s stay in Pisces encourages us to refill our creative and spiritual cups, while also encouraging us to see past our current limitations.

With the moon in Gemini, feeding our need for more options and better choices, today gives us the chance to create those options for ourselves and each other. Thanks to innovative yet realistic Saturn in Aquarius in the mix, we can approach challenging situations with a fresh perspective, as well as tangible solutions. Since Saturn in Aquarius favors group effort over single-handed methods, we can find support in numbers today as the Gemini moon meets up with Saturn in the afternoon, followed by a meeting with chatty Mercury in Gemini a few hours later.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your May 2021 monthly horoscope.

You’re overdue for a time out so you can refuel your tank. In what ways do you need to ramp up your spiritual nourishment? It’s not enough to just do things — you have to believe in what you’re doing too.

You could receive a sign today that something you’ve been wanting is finally coming together, particularly with your career or aspirations. Your reputation speaks for itself. People like what they’re hearing.

Your professional life is on the upswing now, especially when you ask for more from life and believe in your ability to get it. That said, it’s time to head in a direction that feels more fulfilling.

Your intuition is strong now, making it necessary for you to trust it. As such, you’re reminded of just how limitless you are. How big and how far can you go? Give yourself room to explore.

Now’s the time to look at ways you can begin investing in your future. While you might need to take baby steps at first, it’s possible to achieve the security you crave. A financial boost arrives.

A big opportunity could come your way now, as people are impressed with your talent and expertise. Don’t second guess it. It’s about time you get back all that you’ve been giving.

You could receive some positive news today regarding a health- or work-related matter. That said, it’s time to treat yourself better when it comes to both areas.

Your emotional well-being is the focus now, as you’re being called to release unhealthy ties to others and prioritize the joy and love in your life. Your creativity is off the charts now. Show it off.

You might be craving intimacy and tenderness now with respect to love and partnership. If so, now’s not the time to settle. Be accountable for your heart and watch how all the right people show up for you.

It’s time to let go of some of your hermit-like ways, as networking and connecting with others is where you’ll see the most reward. Meanwhile, it’s time to work on learning or refining a skill.

With your combination of brains and beauty, it’s no surprise that you’re in high demand now. Take advantage of this popularity by asking for the things you want, especially as it pertains to better pay and opportunities.

Are you ready to see just how far you can go when you believe in yourself? You can get far, but you’ll have to stretch beyond your comfort zone to do it. Don’t worry, your people have your back.