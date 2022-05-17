Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For May 17, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 17, 2022.

The moon remains in optimistic Sagittarius today. With the Scorpio eclipse from this past weekend dredging up a lot of yucky feelings, the Sagittarius moon encourages us to get our fill from the people and things that lift our spirits. Enthusiastic Venus in Aries teams up with la luna this morning, nudging us to tap into the more playful side of life.

However, it’s not just all about fun and games today, as the moon in Sagittarius faces off with angry Mars and compassionate Neptune in dreamy Pisces by the second half of the day. Together, this cosmic combination, along with feisty Venus in Aries, encourages us towards activism and doing what we can to make the world a happier place. With supportive Saturn in Aquarius in the mix, we’re called to help others and take care of our community.

Meanwhile, on the more lighter side of things, the mashup of planets between Sagittarius and Pisces can also be helpful in refreshing our creative inspiration. As Mercury retrograde invites us to revisit hobbies and interests, and to take a fresh look at ongoing projects, today’s planetary combo can be beneficial for work and play.

It might be hard not to let the world get to you today. What are some causes you believe in that you can afford to support or volunteer with? Also, don’t discount the power of dressing up to feel good.

You might find yourself feeling annoyed and exhausted by everything and everyone today. If you need to exercise some boundaries or spend some time off the grid, go for it.

Someone could attempt to ruffle your feathers or rattle your confidence today. Don’t let them. On a similar note, you might need to stick to your principles or stand up for something you believe in.

Try to be open to learning from others today. Take care that you’re not being too closed-minded right now. Aside from that, avoid taking on more work than you’re able to handle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Is it time for you to open up and let someone know what you’re really feeling? Being brave enough to be honest about where you stand could help strengthen a relationship or add needed distance.

A misunderstanding or conflict seems like it’s unavoidable, however, there’s a strong chance that it is. Be selective about what you give your attention. Channel your energy into something worthwhile.

Try to avoid keeping up with current events if you can help it. Take care of your well-being by focusing on something creative or fun. Still, you can use your creativity to bring attention to a cause you care about.

It could be easy to burn through money today if you’re not cautious. If possible, try to stash your dollars away. Too, make sure you don’t undersell your talents. Get the money you deserve.

You’re not feeling your best today. In fact, there’s a good chance you’re feeling pretty crabby. Take this as an opportunity to write or discuss what you’re feeling. Doing something entertaining helps too.

You might be feeling a sense of anxiousness or worry today. What are some things that you can do for yourself to help calm your nerves? Enjoying some home-based pampering could help.

Today reminds you that you’re not a follower, you’re a leader. Keep this in mind if you’re feeling a bit like the odd duck out right now. Take this as an exercise in better trusting yourself.

You might be feeling super motivated today, but you’ll need to take care not spread yourself too thin. Perhaps you might want to pick one or two things to focus on and start there.

